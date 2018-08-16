Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Former, current cricketers pay tribute to Ajit Wadekar

Ajit Wadekar's demise led to an outpour of emotions on Twitter and rich tributes poured in for the former India Test skipper.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 16, 2018 12:46:46 am
Ajit Wadekar, Ajit Wadekar dead, Ajit Wadekar passes away, Ajit Wadekar Twitter, Ajit Wadekar tributes, Former India captain Ajit Wadekar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.(Source: PTI)
Former India Test captain Ajit Wadekar passed away on Wednesday at the age of 77 after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at Mumbai’s Jaslok Hospital. Wadekar made his debut in 1966 against the West Indies and went on to represent India in 37 Tests and two one-day internationals. As a left-hand batsman, Wadekar scored 2,113 runs at an average of 31.07 in Tests. The tragic news led to an outpour of emotions and tributes poured in for the former skipper on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions-

Meanwhile, Ajit Wadekar was also former India opener Sunil Gavaskar’s first Ranji and Test captain. “I never saw Ajit (Wadekar) angry or use a harsh word to anyone. I never saw him lose his cool. I don’t know how much MS Dhoni has taken from him, but I think the original Captain Cool was Ajit Wadekar,” mid-day quoted Sunil Gavaskar as saying.

