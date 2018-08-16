Former, current cricketers pay tribute to Ajit Wadekar

Former India captain Ajit Wadekar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.(Source: PTI) Former India captain Ajit Wadekar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.(Source: PTI)

Former India Test captain Ajit Wadekar passed away on Wednesday at the age of 77 after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at Mumbai’s Jaslok Hospital. Wadekar made his debut in 1966 against the West Indies and went on to represent India in 37 Tests and two one-day internationals. As a left-hand batsman, Wadekar scored 2,113 runs at an average of 31.07 in Tests. The tragic news led to an outpour of emotions and tributes poured in for the former skipper on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions-

Sad at the passing of Ajit Wadekar, one of Indian cricket’s finest left-handed batsman and captain during the iconic overseas test victories in 1971 in the Caribbean and England. Condolences to his family and to the cricket fraternity #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) 15 August 2018

Ajit Wadekar will be remembered for his rich contribution to Indian cricket. A great batsman & wonderful captain, he led our team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history. He was also respected as an effective cricket administrator. Pained by his demise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 15 August 2018

With a heavy heart we bid adieu to Ajit Wadekar. The former India captain is no more. Cricketer, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors – Mr Wadekar served Indian cricket in many different ways. pic.twitter.com/6zdFtleXB9 — BCCI (@BCCI) 15 August 2018

Extremely saddened by the news that former Indian cricket captain #AjitWadekar is no more. He led India to many historic victories! My condolences to the friends & family! RIP Sir, you will always be missed! — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 15 August 2018

Shocked to hear about the demise of Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Shri Ajit Wadekar!

We lost a great cricket player, first Indian captain to achieve overseas wins, aggressive batsman and an all rounder.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans! pic.twitter.com/IENDsoEmfe — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) 15 August 2018

V sad news-Ajit Wadekar passing away-only Indn Capt to win 3 series in a row-2 away 1 at home-ALW was good contemporary-we had differences o opinion but always respected glory o Crkt-fine batsman & great close in catch-served Indn Crkt w/aplomb as player/Selectr/Coach-RIP Jeetu! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) 15 August 2018

Deeply saddened by the passing away of our former captain Ajit Wadekar sir who led our team to many memorable victories against England and West Indies. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/w66Xc6uOn1 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 15 August 2018

Deeply saddened by the demise of an iconic Indian cricketer Ajit Wadekar ji. Thoughts with his family and close ones. May his soul rest in peace. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 15 August 2018

This is sad news.

The great Ajit Wadekar is no more. 1971 was no less than a World Cup victory. Maybe more…. You will be missed dear captain.#AjitWadekar — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) 15 August 2018

Saddened to hear about the passing away of Ajit Wadekar Sir. He was a great captain who led India to series wins in England and West Indies in 1971. May his soul rest in peace. #RIPAjitWadekar pic.twitter.com/O2NTykieqb — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) 15 August 2018

Just heard about the passing away of former Indian captain Ajit Wadekar. May his soul rest in peace. #RIP pic.twitter.com/uMODONtIXX — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) 15 August 2018

Meanwhile, Ajit Wadekar was also former India opener Sunil Gavaskar’s first Ranji and Test captain. “I never saw Ajit (Wadekar) angry or use a harsh word to anyone. I never saw him lose his cool. I don’t know how much MS Dhoni has taken from him, but I think the original Captain Cool was Ajit Wadekar,” mid-day quoted Sunil Gavaskar as saying.

