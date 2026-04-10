‘Good captains use secondary bowlers when it’s going well’: Former stars slam Ruturaj Gaikwad’s tactics and CSK’s IPL 2026 auction picks

A defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru last Sunday has deepened the Chennai Super Kings’ woes in the IPL 2026 season, with former CSK stars now coming out to slam captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and the team management for their tactics.

The 43-run loss to RCB meant that CSK had failed to notch up a win in three consecutive games this season, as well as seven in succession under Gaikwad, who has now lost 14 of his 22 matches in charge of the side. Former CSK bowler and coach Lakshmipathy Balaji slammed Gaikwad’s tactics with the ball against RCB.

Batting first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB posted a record 250-run total against CSK when Gaikwad’s sloppy usage of England pacer Jamie Overton in two halves backfired for the visitors. While he started his spell with two economical overs for 12 runs, Gaikwad brought in the Englishman later at the death, where he was blown away by a Tim David carnage. The towering Aussie smashed Overton for 30 runs in the 19th over with four sixes and a four, rubbishing his figures to 1/42 in three overs.