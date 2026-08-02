Former cricketer’s stern take on Hardik’s transfer to CSK: ‘…not needed as a captain’

Amid speculation that Hardik Pandya might be traded to Chennai Super Kings, former Indian cricketer Sadagoppan Ramesh said that while Pandya could be a good addition to the Chennai squad, he urged Super Kings not to trade youngsters for Pandya and also warned CSK against making him the captain.

“There are a lot of speculations around this with several players like Dube, Mhatre and Brevis being mentioned. But the biggest question is whether CSK needs Hardik Pandya. The answer is both yes and no. Firstly, there is no way CSK should let go of youngsters. Yet, CSK are in desperate need of proven players. So as a player, CSK needs Hardik Pandya. But, he is absolutely not needed as a captain,” Ramesh said on his YouTube channel.