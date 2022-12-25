scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

‘The scientist did it’: Tributes pour in after Ravichandran Ashwin’s heroics at Dhaka

Ashwin picked up 6 wickets in the game and scored an unbeaten 42 in the second innings to take India to a famous victory

Ashwin batting against Bangladesh in the second test. (BCCI)
Former cricketers, teammates and netizens laud Ravichandran Ashwin for his match-winning performance in the second test against Bangladesh at Sher-E-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

Ashwin picked up 6 wickets in the game and scored an unbeaten 42 in the second innings to take India to a famous victory. Thanks to the 36-year- old’s heroics India whitewashed Bangladesh away from home.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag tweeted “The scientist did it. Somehow got this one. Brilliant innings from Ashwin and wonderful partnership with Shreyas Iyer.”

Iyer and Ashwin build a 71-run unbeaten partnership for the eighth wicket.

White ball specialist Surya Kumar Yadav tweeted “Displaying class under pressure 💯 Take a bow”

Sports statistician Mohandas Menon tweeted “R Ashwin in the 4th innings
39* in 128 balls at Sydney in Jan 2021 – saved the Test
42* in 62 balls at Mirpur in Dec 2022 – won the Test!”

Former Indian batter and broadcaster Wasim Jaffer tweeted “These knocks of 42*, 29*, and 34 by @ashwinravi99, @ShreyasIyer15, and @akshar2026 might be small in number, but they’re huge in stature! Congratulations India on winning the series 👏🏽 Well played to Bangladesh too, gave India proper scare!”

Famous broadcaster Harsha Bhogle tweeted “Still MVP in test cricket. @ashwinravi99”

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 12:40:47 pm
