Praveen Kumar accused of thrashing neighbour and minor son, bowler says ‘all a lie’

Praveen Kumar’s neigbour Deepak Sharma claimed that the former cricketer, in an inebriated condition, thrashed him and even pushed his seven-year-old son. Deepak further claimed that Praveen also misbehaved with a bus driver.

In a report by ANI, Deepak said that the police refused to register his complaint due to the cricketer’s status. “I was waiting for my son at the bus stop at 3:00 pm. Kumar arrived at the spot, came out of his car and abused the bus driver first and later abused me,” said Deepak.

“He was in an inebriated condition. Later, he thrashed me and fractured my hand. Kumar also pushed my son who has suffered injury in his back. Now the police are forcing me to compromise,” he said.

“Moreover, I have started receiving death threats,” he added.

Superintendent of Police (City) Akhilesh Narayan Singh said, “Both of them are neighbours and they have informed the police about the incident. We are investigating the matter based on their statements. Further action will be taken accordingly. The medical process has also been done.”

However, the 33-year-old said allegations of assault against him were an attempt to tarnish his image and driven by “local politics.”

“It is all a lie. In fact, he tried to snatch my chain. It is a case of local politics and nothing else. I don’t even live in that area. I have two-three houses there and I had gone to see the status of paintwork there,” Kumar told PTI.

Praveen, however, did not elaborate on what he meant by allegations being a case of “local politics.”

“Some people here can’t see others’ success…it is another attempt to tarnish my image. For someone like him it is an easy way to get some cheap publicity, defame a cricketer with fake stories and be in the news. I too have filed a complaint against him,” he said.

The police have not yet registered a case against the cricketer as investigation into the complaint is on.

Asked why he believes his name is dragged into incidents like these, Praveen said, “Unfortunately more people want to see you fall than to succeed. That is why you see these fake stories coming out.”

“I am happy with my life. I did commentary recently in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and will be doing again in Ranji Trophy,” he added.

This is not the first time Praveen has made it to the news for the wrong reasons. In 2008, the ex-cricketer was allegedly involved in a street fight with a doctor in Meerut in 2008 and in 2011, he engaged in a spat with spectators in Port of Spain during India’s tour to the West Indies.

