Former cricketer BS Chandrasekhar admitted to Bengaluru hospital

Former cricketer BS Chandrasekhar was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of fatigue and slurring in speech, news agency PTI reported. The former spinner has now been shifted to the regular ward and is now under physiotherapy.

“Chandra is recovering very well, and he will be back home on Wednesday or Thursday,” his wife Sandhya Chandrasekhar Bhagwath told PTI.

The 75-year old legendary leg-spinner complained of “tiredness and fatigue” on Friday evening and his speech became a “little bit cluttered”, according to her.

“There is some kind of blockage in the brain. It’s a very, very minutest stroke”, she said, adding, with medication he will probably be alright in a week or two. “There is no problem. It’s not a life-threatening thing. Please convey to fans that Chandra is very much stable. He has a very strong willpower”, Sandhya said.

The legendary leg-spinner, who made his debut for India in January 1961, scalped 242 wickets in the 58 Test matches at an average of 29.74. He picked 16 five-wicket hauls during his 15-year-old long career. He played his last Test in 1979.

The former cricketer also played an ODI match against New Zealand. He picked three wickets and gave 36 runs.