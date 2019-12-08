Follow Us:
‘Back to mothers’ laps’: Former captain Rashid Latif hits out at Pakistan’s age-fudging problem

"Pakistani players are going to U-19. U-19s are going to U-16s, U-16s to U-13s and U-13s back to their mothers' laps...Don't make a joke of yourself," former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif entreats PCB. Naseem Shah, who made his Test debut last month, was selected in the U19 team this week.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 8, 2019 10:03:34 am
Naseem Shah, 16, became the youngest Test debutant on Australian soil last month. (File Photo/PCB)

Rashid Latif, former Pakistan wicketkeeper and captain, pointed to the national cricket team’s alleged problem with manipulating ages of players. In a tweet, the former cricketer said Pakistan’s cricket board should not make itself a joke over the ages of its cricketers.

Naseem Shah, 16, made his Test debut for the senior Pakistan team in Australia last month. Earlier this week, he was selected into the Pakistan U19 team for the Youth World Cup, in a rare instance of a player being selected in age-group teams after having represented the national team.

Latif tweeted on Friday, the day of the announcement that Naseem Shah would play for the U19 team: “Pakistani Cricket Team’s players are going to U-19s. U-19s are going to U-16s, U-16s to U-13s & U-13s back to their mothers’ laps. For God’s sake PCB, correct the ages & don’t destroy (your reputation) by working with crooked diploma doctors, don’t make a joke of yourself.”

Former Pakistan opener and ex-chief selector Mohsin Khan has also questioned Naseem Shah’s inclusion in the U19 squad.

“It just shows that we are not developing players at the junior level and instead focus on winning events. Imagine a Test player playing alongside youngsters in the Junior World Cup. What impression does it create of Pakistan cricket,” he has said.

