Former Bengal cricketer Rabi Banerjee passes away

Former Bengal cricketer Rabi Banerjee passed away on Wednesday at a city hospital after a protracted illness. He was 72 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Banerjee was cured of Covid-19 but was again admitted to the hospital with a heart problem. He was also a regular dialysis patient.

CAB President Avishek Dalmiya expressed deep shock and sorrow at the loss of the former cricketer and sent his condolences to the bereaved family members on behalf of the association.

Rabi Banerjee represented Bengal between 1969/70 and 1974/75, appearing 10 times for Bengal.

His body was taken to Beliaghata to his ancestral house before being taken for his last rites.

The Association flag was kept half-mast in memory of the departed soul.