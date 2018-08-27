Former Bengal captain Gopal Bose passes away

Gopal Bose, 71, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at a Birmingham hospital. (Source: File) Gopal Bose, 71, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at a Birmingham hospital. (Source: File)

Former India batsman Gopal Bose, 71, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at a Birmingham hospital on Sunday. Bose and his wife went to England to meet their son Arijit and spend holidays. But the ex-Bengal captain took ill and was admitted to the hospital on August 23. Today he breathed his last.

Bose played a solitary ODI against England in 1974, scoring 13 runs and taking one wicket. Earlier, in January that year, he shared a 194-run opening partnership with Sunil Gavaskar in an unofficial Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo Oval. Gavaskar wrote in his book, Sunny Days, how he cautioned Bose during that partnership, when the latter tried to play an ambitious shot after reaching his half-century. Gavaskar told his opening partner that he should play sensibly if he wanted to see greener pitches.

Bose adhered to the advice and scored 104, which helped him get into the Indian squad that toured England in the summer of ‘74. Bose didn’t feature in the Tests but made his ODI debut at the Oval. He was on the verge of making his Test debut against West Indies at Madras next season, as a finger injury had ruled Gavaskar out of the game. But the then selection committee and the Indian team management decided to promote Eknath Solkar to open with Farokh Engineer and that was that in terms of his international career. The Bengal opener, though, never complained. He always looked at the upside; playing for the country at least once, “a privilege not accorded to all”. A middle-order batsman to start with, who converted himself into an opener, Bose played 78 first-class matches, scoring 3,757 runs and taking 72 wickets with his part-time off-spin. He was the manager of the Virat Kohli-led India U-19 team that won the World Cup in Kuala Lumpur in 2008.

Bose was also hugely respected as a coach in Bengal cricket circles. He was bestowed with Lifetime Achievement Award by the CAB. “Lost a very dear person today ..luckily he was with his entire family in Birmingham ..will miss him ..may his soul rest in peace,” former India captain and CAB president Ganguly tweeted.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App