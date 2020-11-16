Former Bangladesh U-19 batsman dies by suicide

Former Bangladesh U-19 batsman Mohammad Sozib dies by suicide (Source: Twitter)

Mohammad Sozib, former Bangladesh Under-19 player, died by suicide in Durgapur at the age of 21, according to the local police.

Right-hand opening batsman Sozib has played three Youth ODIs for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in 2017, and was among the standby players for the 2018 Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand. The young batsman was in Bangladesh U19’s Asia Cup squad earlier.

He last played competitive cricket in 2018 when he represented Shinepukur Cricket Club in the Dhaka Premier League, getting scores of 9, 0 and 1*. However, since March 2018, he hasn’t played a single competitive match.

BCB director and head coach of Bangla Trac Academy in Rajshahi where Sozib started training in 2008, remembered him as a talented cricketer. “I can’t believe what I heard,” Mahmud was quoted as saying by Bengali daily Kaler Kantho. “I am feeling extremely sad hearing the news. He was an opening batsman who bowled medium-pace, and he played for Shinepukur Cricket Club.”

“Sozib was part of our U-19’s 2018 batch with Saif and AfifHe was a standby in the World Cup. He played against Sri Lanka as well as in the Asia Cup. It’s really sad to hear this,” Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) game development manager Abu Enam Mohammad told BDcrictime.

