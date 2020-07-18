scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 18, 2020
Former Australian Test wicketkeeper Barry Jarman passes away at 84

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 18, 2020 10:14:55 am
On the 1968 Ashes tour, Jarman captained Australia in place of the injured Bill Lawry during the Headingley Test. (Twitter)

Former Aussie wicketkeeper and Test captain Barry Jarman passed away on Friday night. He was 84 years old. During 13 first-class seasons, Jarman played 19 Test matches and stood in as captain during the 1968 Ashes series in England.

Jarman was also a talented footballer, playing in the South Australian National Football League as a teenager, but a leg injury forced him to focus solely on cricket.

He made his first-class debut in 1965 and was remained a mainstay for South Australia until retirement in 1969.

The right-handed batsman made his Test debut against India at Kanpur in 1959 and eventually played 19 Test matches, scoring 400 runs and taking 50 catches.

On the 1968 Ashes tour, Jarman captained Australia in place of the injured Bill Lawry during the Headingley Test.

After retiring as a player, Jarman used his wide knowledge as one of the ICC’s first match referees in 1995. Until 2001 in this role, he oversaw players and officials during 53 international matches.

The veteran was also awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 1997 “for service to sport as a cricket player, coach and international cricket referee, and to horseracing in South Australia”.

