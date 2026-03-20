Former Ashton Villa striker predicts winner of EFL cup: ‘Arsenal win, Arsenal win…’

Arsenal and Manchester City are at the top of the Premier League table. The sides will take on each other in the EFL Cup final. Former Ashton Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has rooted for Arsenal to win the EFL Cup competition. And also predicted that it might get a bit spicy on the touchline between Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on the touchline.

“Arsenal win, Arsenal win, Ally (McCoist), for me,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT (via Arsenal Insider). “I just think they know how important that game is. I just think when I look at Man City, I just think Gabriel (Magalhaes) and (William) Saliba are going to be so aggressive on (Erling) Haaland, the form that he’s been in.