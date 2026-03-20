Former Ashton Villa striker predicts winner of EFL cup: ‘Arsenal win, Arsenal win…’

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Arsenal and Manchester City are at the top of the Premier League table. The sides will take on each other in the EFL Cup final. Former Ashton Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has rooted for Arsenal to win the EFL Cup competition. And also predicted that it might get a bit spicy on the touchline between Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on the touchline.
“Arsenal win, Arsenal win, Ally (McCoist), for me,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT (via Arsenal Insider). “I just think they know how important that game is. I just think when I look at Man City, I just think Gabriel (Magalhaes) and (William) Saliba are going to be so aggressive on (Erling) Haaland, the form that he’s been in.
“And I think it’s going to get spicy on the touchline. I know they’re friends, (Mikel) Arteta and Guardiola, but I think everything’s on the line in this game.”
Title race
Arsenal sit top on 70 points, followed by Manchester City (61) and Manchester United (54). Chasing the remaining Champions League position are Aston Villa (51), Liverpool (49), Chelsea (48) and Brentford (45).
Manchester City lost ground on Premier League Arsenal last week as they were held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham United, which left them nine points behind the leaders with a game in hand. After Arsenal left it late to beat Everton 2-0, Bernardo Silva put City ahead in the 31st minute with a fortunate chip over goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, before Konstantinos Mavropanos headed home Jarrod Bowen’s corner four minutes later.
Manchester City remained second with 61 points from 30 games having suffered another blow to their title hopes after a sobering first-leg 3-0 defeat at Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.
But Guardiola struck an upbeat tone about City’s title chances, telling TNT Sports: “No, it’s not over — because we did not lose.”
“We have one game in hand, we have the game (against Arsenal) at home … we have to try it until the end.”
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.