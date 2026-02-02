‘Form isn’t the issue with Sanju Samson’: Former India player compares situation to Suryakumar Yadav

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa believes that until Tilak Varma is fully fit, Sanju Samson should continue to be given opportunities to be India’s opener. Samson, who has been plagued by a set of poor scores, especially with five misfires against New Zealand in the recently-concluded T20I series, could possibly find himself out of the playing XI, especially with the hot run that Ishan Kishan is on.

But Uthappa believes that just like it was in the case of captain Suryakumar Yadav, Samson too deserves time. The former player also said that form isn’t the issue with the wicket-keeping opener.

“Form will always be temporary, be it Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, or Rohit Sharma. When you are a cricketer of that calibre, I don’t think the form of Sanju Samson is an issue. Even Suryakumar Yadav wasn’t out of form. It’s just that he didn’t play in one position long enough. The kind of player Samson is, when he comes off in tandem with Abhishek Sharma, they look like a million bucks. That energy is insane.”

Uthappa then said that a ‘sword’ has always been hanging on Samson’s head and that there has never been a time when he has had the opportunity to bat unencumbered.

“Yes, he has got the opportunities and not performed in them. But there has also always been a sword over his head that if he doesn’t perform, there is someone waiting for his spot. There has never been a time where he just goes and bats. When they’ve given him that chance to just go and bat and do your thing, he has done well.”

Uthappa then cited the example of Surya and said that India should have carried on with Surya even if he wasn’t able to be among the runs in the New Zealand series.

“He has got the opportunities, but as I said about Surya, in any World Cup, you will carry one player. I was saying Carry Surya if that’s required because when he comes off, he’ll win you matches like he’s winning now in the New Zealand series. The same applies for Sanju Samson. Carry him and stick with him. Keep Ishan Kishan at No.3. But if Tilak gets ready, then play your best 11,” said Uthappa.

India play their first game of the ICC T20 World Cup on February 7 when they face the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.