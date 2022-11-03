‘Form is temporary but class is permanent’: Mahela Jayawardene heaps praise on Virat Kohli

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene heaped praise on Virat Kohli, who on Wednesday surpassed his record of most runs in the Men’s T20 World Cup history.

Jayawardene had scored 1016 runs in 31 innings, while Kohli has 1065 runs in 23rd innings.

“Records are meant to be broken. Someone was always going to break my record, and it’s you, Virat. Brilliant mate, congratulations. You’ve always been a warrior,” Jayawardene said in a video shared by the ICC.

“Form is temporary but class is permanent. Well done, buddy.”

Kohli continued his strong form at the tournament by scoring 64 not out off 44 balls to help India to 184-6 off its 20 overs.

Kohli has scored 12 half-centuries in the T20 World Cup.

“It was a closer game than we would have liked,” said Kohli, who was named man of the match.

“It was another good day with the bat. I am happy the World Cup is in Australia because I can play my shots here. I love playing in Adelaide. I feel at home and want to keep batting.”

India climbed above South Africa to the top of Group 2 in the Super 12s with six points from four games. Second-place South Africa plays fifth-place Pakistan in Sydney on Thursday in a match that will have major implications for the group.