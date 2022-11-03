scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

‘Form is temporary but class is permanent’: Mahela Jayawardene heaps praise on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli surpassed former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene’s record of most runs in the men's T20 World Cup.

Indian batter Virat Kohli raises his bat after scoring a half-century during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at Adelaide Oval stadium, Australia. (PTI)

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene heaped praise on Virat Kohli, who on Wednesday surpassed his record of most runs in the Men’s T20 World Cup history.

Jayawardene had scored 1016 runs in 31 innings, while Kohli has 1065 runs in 23rd innings.

“Records are meant to be broken. Someone was always going to break my record, and it’s you, Virat. Brilliant mate, congratulations. You’ve always been a warrior,” Jayawardene said in a video shared by the ICC.

“Form is temporary but class is permanent. Well done, buddy.”

Kohli continued his strong form at the tournament by scoring 64 not out off 44 balls to help India to 184-6 off its 20 overs.

Kohli has scored 12 half-centuries in the T20 World Cup.

“It was a closer game than we would have liked,” said Kohli, who was named man of the match.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“It was another good day with the bat. I am happy the World Cup is in Australia because I can play my shots here. I love playing in Adelaide. I feel at home and want to keep batting.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...

India climbed above South Africa to the top of Group 2 in the Super 12s with six points from four games. Second-place South Africa plays fifth-place Pakistan in Sydney on Thursday in a match that will have major implications for the group.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 08:37:31 am
Next Story

A look at the most common types of WhatsApp scams and how to avoid them

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India inch closer to semi final after nervy win in Adelaide
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 03: Latest News
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Made In Heaven
Made In Heaven