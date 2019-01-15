For Uttarakhand, real test begins now

Uttarakhand coach Bhaskar Pillai was at his practical best. As a veteran tactician, Pillai knows what lies ahead for his team. He isn’t expecting any short-term miracles; instead he talks about process and temperament his boys need to adopt in the future. Uttarakhand were winners of the Plate Group, featuring teams making their debut, and will now face defending champions Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

The visitors will miss the services of their star veteran Rajat Bhatia. The all-rounder has scored 700 runs this season and has taken six wickets. Pillai informed that Bhatia has gone to Hawaii for a bio-mechanics training programme as he wants to qualify as a trainer. It was a commitment which he couldn’t have missed at this stage of his career. It will be minnows vs defending champions, then. Pillai says there is cricket infrastructure back home in Dehradun but the team needs to play a lot more competitive tournaments before the Ranji Trophy commences.

“We are playing for the first time. It’s a matter of system coming in place, then things will come into play. We need four-five years more time,” he says.

Uttarakhand players play more of the twenty20 cricket back home; playing the longer format is rare. Spending more time at the crease is an art the batsmen need to learn and Pillai hopes that his team learns by watching Wasim Jaffer bat. Batting in domestic games is all about playing for sessions, battling tough periods and hanging around long enough for runs, he says.

The team has practised the art of leaving the ball and Pillai has organised training sessions where batsmen have to just defend the ball. “Initially, it was about temperament with the boys, all these boys are playing T20 games. So inculcating the need to stay long at the crease and how they need to occupy more time at the crease. There were instances where we even told them not to hit the ball in the nets but just to defend and people have responded, like Karanveer (Kaushal), who is an outstanding T20 and one-day player. He is learning the art of leaving the ball. Improving his defence. It will take some time,” Pillai points out.

Uttarakhand’s biggest obstacle will be Jaffer, who is in supreme form. The veteran has three big hundreds this season and missed out on another in the last league game against Saurashtra. Apart from Jaffer, skipper Faiz Fazal too has enhanced his reputation for playing big knocks.

Pillai says his young team will also get the great opportunity of facing someone like Umesh Yadav, who is playing in this game after the Australia tour. Vidarbha have more good news; seamer Rajneesh Gurbani, the man who helped them win the trophy last year, is fit and ready to play.

“It could be a learning curve for all of us. We are handicapped by Rajat not being there but win or lose, if the boys do well to survive for five days, I think it will be a big positive for us. Watching a great player like Wasim, there will be a lot to be learn from him. I am sure these boys will go back taking positives from here,” Pillai added.