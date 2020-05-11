My wife is a big fan of Lionel Messi but for us Mahi Bhai is Messi: Suresh Raina

MS Dhoni has been on a self-imposed sabbatical from cricket ever since India’s exit from the World Cup in July last year. (Source: File Photo) MS Dhoni has been on a self-imposed sabbatical from cricket ever since India’s exit from the World Cup in July last year. (Source: File Photo)

The coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak has brought the world to a standstill and the majority of nations are under lockdown as they look to battle the deadly pandemic. This has seen sportspersons also spending quality time at home and making the most of it.

Indian batsman Suresh Raina is among them who often takes to social media and speaking in a live Instagram chat with Chennai super Kings (CSK), the 33-year-old stated that his wife Priyanka is a huge fan of football great Lionel Messi but for him and the lads of CSK, MS Dhoni is equivalent Messi.

“Every time she comes to the game she keeps asking me why ‘mahi bhai’ keeps the helmet behind him while keeping and why we can’t play cricket on one side and need to change sides. It’s cute,” said Raina.

“Actually she is more into soccer and a big fan of Messi and for us Mahi Bhai is Messi,” Raina added jovially.

Dhoni has been on a self-imposed sabbatical from cricket ever since India’s exit from the World Cup in July last year. But according to Raina, the 38-year-old looked sharp as ever when he joined CSK’s training camp on March 2, where he had scored a whirlwind 123 off 91 balls in a practice match ahead of IPL 2020.

“I was joined by [Ambati] Rayudu, [Murali] Vijay and all in the fitness camp. Then Mahi bhai joined us,” Raina in an Instagram Live session with SportsTak. “If you ask me I think he was striking the ball pretty well and the bat flow seemed quite good. He never looked better.”

When asked if Dhoni will play for India again, Raina said, “He still has a lot of cricket left in him. It would be best if he answers this question with his bat.”

Earlier, Raina had also drawn comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar and Lionel Messi and said that they are both down to earth, despite their legendary stature.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd