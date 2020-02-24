‘For some people, it might be the end of the world but it’s not’, says Virat Kohli after 10-wicket loss to Kiwis

Kane Williamson talks to Virat Kohli after New Zealand beat India in the first Test (Source: Reuters) Kane Williamson talks to Virat Kohli after New Zealand beat India in the first Test (Source: Reuters)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli admitted that the hosts New Zealand outclassed them in the first Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington. Despite the 10-wicket defeat, Kohli doesn’t want people to make a ‘big deal’ out of it.

India suffered their first loss in the ongoing World Test Championship at the hands of Kane Williamson-led side. The No.1 Test side are still at the top of the table with 360 points from two games.

“We know we haven’t played well but if people want to make a big deal out of it, make a mountain out of it, we can’t help it as we don’t think like that,” the 31-year-old said at the post-match media interaction.

Kohli was disappointed at how people look at one defeat as the “end of the world”.

“For some people, it might be the end of the world but it’s not. For us, it’s a game of cricket that we lost and we move on and keep our heads high,” Kohli said.

The No.1 Test batsman shared that the Indian side is humbled after the comprehensive loss.

“We understand that we need to play well to win, also at home. There’s no cakewalk at international level as teams will come and beat you. You accept it and that defines our character as a side.”

Kohli also shared the learnings from the game and had a few tips for his batsmen as India were all out for 165 and 191 in first and second innings respectively.

“New Zealand got into the mind of the batsmen and make the batsmen do something that they don’t want to. I think that’s a very thin line and a very delicate balance of when to attack and when to put bowlers under pressure which we failed to do in this match and there is no harm in accepting that.”

Kohli lauded the Kiwis as they dominated the visitors in all departments of the game.

“That has got to do with partly good bowling from New Zealand and partly us not pressing that momentum on to them when required. It was perfect for them because they bowled well and we allowed them to bowl well for longer periods rather than doing something about it in a partnership.”

India will go up against New Zealand in the final Test of the tour at Hagley Oval, Christchurch starting February 29 in an attempt to level the series.

