For Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, form is temporary but tattoos are permanent

He got the ‘believe’ in 16-10-2019 and he began to ‘trust’ himself from 7-5-2022. Mumbai’s opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal got these dates and words tattooed on his left and right hand. Before every game, any tight situation or any dull moment, he will look at those lines.

On October 16, 2019, Jaiswal slammed 203 against Jharkhand in List A tournament which made him believe that he can bat among the best in the world and on May 7, 2022, he scored 68 for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings to win his first Player Of the Match award.

This is not the end of it. On one side of his stomach, he has tattooed the crucial days of his cricketing journey: when he made his debuts in the IPL, Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Jaiswal talks about the importance of those numbers, days and dates in his life. “I decided to get it fixed permanently on my hand. For me, trust and belief in myself is very important. It keeps reminding me who I am and why I should always trust and believe in myself. These two words are very important in my life now,” Jaiswal told The Indian Express.

He got the ‘believe’ in 16-10-2019 and he began to ‘trust’ himself from 7-5-2022. Mumbai’s opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal got these dates and words tattooed on his left and right hand. He got the ‘believe’ in 16-10-2019 and he began to ‘trust’ himself from 7-5-2022. Mumbai’s opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal got these dates and words tattooed on his left and right hand.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old slammed his seventh First Class hundred which came in 11 games. He struck 162 which had 27 fours and one six against Hyderabad.

Mumbai batters dominated the entire Day One of Ranji Trophy at the MCA-BKC ground. Jaiswal was not the only one who had a big smile at the end of the day.

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane struck unbeaten 139, Suryakumar Yadav continued his sheer dominance by slamming 90 off 80 balls while Sarfaraz Khan was batting on an unbeaten 40 as Mumbai were 453/7 at stumps.

Advertisement

Jaiswal says post May 2022, life took a turn for the better. Physically, he understood his body and mentally, he knew what he wanted to achieve in life. Before IPL, he underwent a one-month training for Rajasthan Royals in different places like Talegoan in Nagpur or in Mumbai. Jaiswal began to take his training more seriously than before.

“I always wanted to do well like any other player but somewhere there was a lack of trust in myself. When I failed, I used to ask, am I good? Or bad? So one day I told myself that if I need to do well and succeed, then I need to trust myself first. I need to believe in myself. These are mere two words but now I realise how important these two words are in my life,” Jaiswal narrates.

For a boy, who has faced all hardship in his early life, it took some time to understand his game. In his early days Jaiswal stayed in maidaan tent, sold pani-puri and later went on to play for the India under-19 team.

Advertisement

In his early days Jaiswal stayed in maidaan tent, sold pani-puri and later went on to play for the India under-19 team. In his early days Jaiswal stayed in maidaan tent, sold pani-puri and later went on to play for the India under-19 team.

Before coming to the Ranji Trophy opener, Jaiswal had a 146 for India A vs Bangladesh A. In Vijay Hazare Trophy he scored, 10, 104, 142, 63, 73 not out and 4 runs. In IPL he scored 258 runs with an strike rate of 132.

Jaiswal doesn’t want to jump the gun and instead wants to go through the grind. He spoke to Rahane and took cue from Yadav while batting. He knew that he wasn’t able to match the brilliance and excellence of Yadav, who was playing his strokes at his will.

#RanjiTrophy #CricketTwitter "I think there was a lot of learning for me from the experience of Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane. I really enjoyed batting with them." ~Yashasvi Jaiswal (162 off 195) at the end of day's play 📹: @pdevendra LIVE: https://t.co/pCmfE2bL3W pic.twitter.com/8IskqUmqxS — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) December 20, 2022

Jaiswal added 153 runs with Yadav for first wicket and later 206 runs with Rahane for second wicket. The Mumbai batsman toiled Hyderabad all around the ground in 90 overs they managed to score at the run rate of 5.7. Jaiswal points out how he tried to learn from his seniors and try to grab their good points.

“With Surya, it was really nice to be at non-striker end as he was showing his class here. With Ajju bhai he was guiding me when to hold on and try to pace my innings. I gained experience batting with them. I’m not doing anything extra, I’m doing the same thing again and again, it’s a process which I’m following where I’m not bothered about the result,” Jaiswal said.

With a long season to go, Mumbai will hope their opener will continue the form and keep his trust and belief intact.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 457/3 (Y Jaiswal 162, Ajinkya Rahane 139 not out, S Yadav 90, Sarfaraz Khan 40 not out) vs Hyderabad