scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

For Indian women cricket’s latest star Renuka Thakur, PM Modi praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

PM also praised Haryana wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Pooja Gehlot apart from praising Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams

Written by Nitin Sharma | Chandigarh |
Updated: August 14, 2022 1:13:18 pm
CWG 2022, Indian women's cricket teamRenuka Thakur claimed 11 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls, for the silver medal, winning the Indian women’s cricket team.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday hosted the Indian contingent, which returned with 61 medals from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Sunita Thakur and Vinod Thakur sat intently watching his address on social media. The mother-son duo, at their native village Parsa in Himachal Pradesh’s Rohru district, were all ears as PM mentioned about Renuka Thakur who claimed 11 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls, for the silver medal winning Indian women’s cricket team.

“The performance of all the players was excellent. Nobody had the answer against the swing of Renuka Singh Thakur. To be among the top wicket-takers in the Commonwealth Games is no little achievement. Her face has the peace of Shimla and the smile of mountains but her aggression puts the top batters in trouble. Such performance will definitely encourage daughters from distant areas to dream big,” said Modi during his address to the players.

READ |Inspired by late father, supported by Class IV employee mother, Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham

The PM’s remarks were enough to moisten the eyes of Sunita, who is Renuka’s mother. It also sent her on a nostalgia trip as she recalled Renuka’s early days in cricket and the tough times the family faced after the death of Renuka’s father Kehar Singh Thakur. “Whatever Renuka has achieved is due to her hard work and love for cricket. My husband died when she was very young, but I made sure that she and her brother did not face any difficulty. To listen to PM Modi praising Renuka today is one of the biggest moments for Renuka and the whole family,” said Sunita, who works as a class IV employee in Himachal Pradesh Irrigation and Public health department.

Renuka Thakur (Third from left, first row) and other members of Commonwealth Games silver medal winning Indian women’s cricket team with sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur, PM Narendra Modi, minister for state for sports Nisith Pramanik after the team’s reception at Delhi. (Twitter/Anurag Thakur)

Renuka’s elder brother Vinod, who would take her to play along with him at the cricket ground near Kundi Nullah near the village, on Saturday met his and his sister’s team-mates at the village. He replayed the PM’s remarks on his cellphone as they hoped that the government will now build a stadium named after Renuka at the village to encourage girls and boys in the hinterland to aspire big. “When I would go to play cricket, Renuka would always ask to accompany me. As she played cricket at the village tournaments, her confidence grew. As PM talked about Renuka’s performance motivating girls from rural and distant places, the whole cricketing community here is now hopeful to see a stadium in the village or in Rohru district,” said Vinod.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...Premium
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...

The PM also mentioned about Bhiwani boxer Nitu Ghanghas in his address. The youngster, who hails from Dhanana village near Bhiwani, started boxing at Bhiwani Boxing Club. The pugilist won the gold in women’s 48 kg event with two of her bouts seeing the referee stopping the bout. “Nitu forced her opponents to leave the boxing ring with her dominating performance,” said Modi.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Nitu’s father Jai Bhagwan, who works as a bill messenger in Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh and is facing enquiry for missing work to support his daughter’s dreams, too was listening to the address. “To see PM praise Nitu has to be a special moment for all of us at our village as well as the boxing community. There was a time when Nitu wanted to quit the sport due to injuries and lack of medals but her hard work over all these years has made this day possible for us,” said Jai Bhagwan.

PM also praised Haryana wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Pooja Gehlot apart from praising Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams. “In Hockey, I praise the efforts of both the men’s and women’s teams who are carrying forward India’s legacy in the sport. The Indian women’s cricket team under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur won a medal in their first appearance in the Commonwealth Games,” said Modi.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 07:24:16 am

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

3

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar's delusional ambition, hubris are hurtin...
Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar's delusional ambition, hubris are hurtin...
Bhai, are you listening?
Bhai, are you listening?
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?
'India's Warren Buffett'

Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Darlings' director Jasmeet Reen

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

From Titan to Tata Motors: A list of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investments

From Titan to Tata Motors: A list of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investments

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Explained

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi hosts India’s Commonwealth Games contingent
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 14: Latest News