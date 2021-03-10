For first time in my career, I feel ready for international cricket: Liam Livingstone

England's Liam Livingstone, left, talks to teammate Jofra Archer as he leaves after attending a training session ahead of the first Twenty20 cricket match between India and England in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

An opener who can also bowl both off and leg spin, Liam Livingstone is back in the England T20 squad four years after his debut for the upcoming India series, claiming to finally have the maturity and sense of belonging for international cricket.

The 27-year-old, who played his two T20 Internationals back in June 2017, earned himself a recall to the T20 squad in a World cup year on the back of a successful Big Bash campaign in which he made 426 runs in 14 games for runners-up Perth Scorchers.

“I am a very different player and a very different person since then (2017). The experience that you get by playing franchise cricket around the world is pretty valuable when you come back to playing international cricket.

“For the first time in my carrier I feel like I belong in this environment. I was pretty immature back then. I am back to enjoying my cricket,” said Livingstone in a media interaction on Wednesday.

The five-match series against India will be played here from Friday.

Livingstone was bought back by Rajasthan Royals in the recently held IPL auction and is looking forward to adding to his four games he played in the 2019 edition.

“I have spent time in the IPL, two Big Bashes as well as Pakistan Super League. Playing with different players around the world, how they go about their stuff is quite an experience. Franchise cricket is a great way to learn,” he said.

Considering the strength of the England squad, Livingstone might not get to open when he plays but it is not an issue for him.

“We have got so many world class players in English ricket. I pride myself on being flexible. Wherever I get the opportunity, I will be ready take to it.”

Livingstone used to bowl only off spin earlier but has now developed as a leg spinner too.

How did that happen?

“I spent a lot of time working on my leg spin. Playing at Old Trafford helped (considering it is spin friendly). It is something I want to continue to work on and hopefully in the next couple of years, I can develop into a proper all-rounder,” he said.

Asked about the morale of the dressing post the defeat in the Test series, he added: “It is a different squad with different players. Fresh people bring more energy into the side.

“We have played some great white ball cricket of late and we want to continue doing that. The series also gives us a chance to work out the pitches (ahead of the World Cup later this year).

“We have got a pretty full strength side against the best team in the world. It will be a good test ahead of the World Cup.”