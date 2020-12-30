Former Indian footballer and Olympian Nikhil Nandy passes away at 88

Former Indian footbaler Nikhil Nandy, who was a part of the squad in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, breathed his last on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He was 88-years old.

The half-back of yesteryears was most famous for his role in the Indian squad that finished fourth in the 1956 Olympics. He was also a part of the side that notched-up a semi-final finish in the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo, Japan.

On the domestic front, Nandy was part of the triumphant Bengal squad which won the Santosh Trophy in 1955. He had also won the Calcutta Football League with Eastern Railways back in 1958.

Following the end of his playing career, Nandy also had a coaching stint with the National Team, as he took charge of the Blue Tigers dugout, jointly with J. Kittu.

Paying tribute to the 88-year old, AIFF President Praful Patel said, “It is sad to hear that Mr. Nikhil Nandy is no more. His contribution to Indian football will never be forgotten. I share the grief.”

General Secretary Kushal Das said: “Nikhil Nandy was a gifted player and will always be alive in his achievements. He has been the inspiration of so many Footballers. We pray for his soul to rest in peace.”

The Nandy brothers — Nikhil Nandy along with two of his elder brothers Santosh Nandy and Anil Nandy – also hold the unique record of representing India in Olympics – the sole family in India where all three brothers went on to play in the Olympics. While Santosh Nandy and Anil Nandy represented India in 1948, Nikhil Nandy played in 1956.