Football legend Andrea Pirlo sends best wishes to Italy cricket team for T20 World Cup 2026

Federazione Cricket Italiana got football legend Andrea Pirlo to record ‘all the best’ wishes for their cricket team debuting at the T20 World Cup.
The 2006 football World Cup winner, scion of a ridiculously rich steel empire and classy fan favourite, is seen donning a generic grey tee, and saying ‘Ciao a tutti voglio farvi un grande in bocco al luppo ciao.’ It means, “Hello everyone, I want to wish you all a big good luck.”
The message might not reveal any deep emotional investment into the cricket T20 squad, but is nevertheless an acknowledgment that the Italian Federation are trying to drum up support in a different sport.
The national football team is still awaiting qualification for the Football world cup, which many hoped would’ve been secured a little earlier.
🇮🇹 Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo sends his regards to the Italian cricket team ahead of their first-ever T20 World Cup appearance 🏏👋
📸 Federazione Cricket Italiana #ItalyCricket #T20WC2026 #AssociateCricket #CricketEverywhere pic.twitter.com/BQyODvjd1R
— Associate Chronicles (@AssociateChrons) February 4, 2026
The cricket T20 side however, are riding a wave of confidence, after recent win against Canada, and have surprised everyone after qualifying ahead of higher ranked other sides. Crucially, they are in the same group as England, and while an upset of that level is unlikely Gli Azzurri will fancy their chances based on the effect Italians in general have on the English.
Italy won football’s Euro after two straight failures to qualify for the Football Wirld Cup, and Pirlo’s mate Gennaro Gattuso is really trying to push them to at least secure a spot in the 48-team football quadrennial – Wales and Northern Ireland need to be beaten.
Meanwhile, a team of ICC top officials is simultaneously in Milan, wooing assorted Europeans to take up the easier bat ball sport. Gli Azzurri are enjoying the sun and attention in the subcontinent.
Christian Vieri was a bona-fide Allan Border fan, and the cricket body of Italy is likely to convince many more Azzurris to smile like a million dollars and send messages to their men in India and Sri Lanka.
