Football legend Andrea Pirlo sends best wishes to Italy cricket team for T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup: Pirlo is seen donning a generic grey tee, and wishing the Italy cricket team loads of luck. (Reuters/ICC)

Federazione Cricket Italiana got football legend Andrea Pirlo to record ‘all the best’ wishes for their cricket team debuting at the T20 World Cup.

The 2006 football World Cup winner, scion of a ridiculously rich steel empire and classy fan favourite, is seen donning a generic grey tee, and saying ‘Ciao a tutti voglio farvi un grande in bocco al luppo ciao.’ It means, “Hello everyone, I want to wish you all a big good luck.”

The message might not reveal any deep emotional investment into the cricket T20 squad, but is nevertheless an acknowledgment that the Italian Federation are trying to drum up support in a different sport.