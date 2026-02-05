Football legend Andrea Pirlo sends best wishes to Italy cricket team for T20 World Cup 2026

The message is very generic for Gli Azzurri; but the debutants seem to be excited about some World Cup at least, with the football one still in balance.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 5, 2026 02:47 PM IST
T20 World Cup: Pirlo is seen donning a generic grey tee, and wishing the Italy cricket team loads of luck. (Reuters/ICC)T20 World Cup: Pirlo is seen donning a generic grey tee, and wishing the Italy cricket team loads of luck. (Reuters/ICC)
Make us preferred source on Google

Federazione Cricket Italiana got football legend Andrea Pirlo to record ‘all the best’ wishes for their cricket team debuting at the T20 World Cup.

The 2006 football World Cup winner, scion of a ridiculously rich steel empire and classy fan favourite, is seen donning a generic grey tee, and saying ‘Ciao a tutti voglio farvi un grande in bocco al luppo ciao.’ It means, “Hello everyone, I want to wish you all a big good luck.”

The message might not reveal any deep emotional investment into the cricket T20 squad, but is nevertheless an acknowledgment that the Italian Federation are trying to drum up support in a different sport.

The national football team is still awaiting qualification for the Football world cup, which many hoped would’ve been secured a little earlier.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2026 Group C: Full schedule, squads, venues of England, West Indies, Nepal, Scotland, Italy

The cricket T20 side however, are riding a wave of confidence, after recent win against Canada, and have surprised everyone after qualifying ahead of higher ranked other sides. Crucially, they are in the same group as England, and while an upset of that level is unlikely Gli Azzurri will fancy their chances based on the effect Italians in general have on the English.

Italy won football’s Euro after two straight failures to qualify for the Football Wirld Cup, and Pirlo’s mate Gennaro Gattuso is really trying to push them to at least secure a spot in the 48-team football quadrennial – Wales and Northern Ireland need to be beaten.

Meanwhile, a team of ICC top officials is simultaneously in Milan, wooing assorted Europeans to take up the easier bat ball sport. Gli Azzurri are enjoying the sun and attention in the subcontinent.

Story continues below this ad

Christian Vieri was a bona-fide Allan Border fan, and the cricket body of Italy is likely to convince many more Azzurris to smile like a million dollars and send messages to their men in India and Sri Lanka.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Women's Premier League: Friends turn rivals for an evening as Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues aim to come out on top in final
Women's Premier League final

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Ghaziabad triple tragedy: They lived in parallel ‘Korean’ universe online, refused to give it up, say police
minor sisters suicide
Himanta now invokes Mahatma Gandhi: Need ‘non-cooperation’ against ‘Miyas’
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings: 'Our history should be about our culture'
Suniel shetty
'Hum aapka business bigaad denge': Kanika Tekriwal warns Shark Tank India pitchers not to take their deal
Kanika Tekriwal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India 5
After crossing $800 billion, Elon Musk says ‘money can’t buy happiness,’ Internet reacts: ‘Send me 1 million dollars’
Elon Musk money can't buy happiness
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Andre Beteille
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
US Iran
Yuvraj Singh admits he was hesitant to change his children's nappies, feed them milk; wife Hazel Keech encouraged him: 'Should have done these things with my parents'
Yuvraj Singh Hazel Keech
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Google Pixel 10a
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News