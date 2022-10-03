Sporting rivalries between cities are nothing new. But when it comes to Lahore and Karachi — two cities in Pakistan, the debate between which city has the better food adds spice to their historic rivalry.

On Sunday, England’s stand-in skipper Moeen Ali started a food war by voting in favour of Karachi.

“Food wise. I’ve been a little bit disappointed in Lahore. Karachi was really nice,” Moeen Ali said in the post-match press conference.

England finished its first tour to Pakistan in 17 years with a thumping 67-run win in their Twenty20 decider on Sunday to clinch the exciting seven-match series 4-3.

Dawid Malan (78 not out off 47 balls) smashed his first half-century of the series and Harry Brook hit an unbeaten 29-ball 46 as both profited from three dropped catches in England’s strong total of 209-3.

Ali appreciated the English team’s performance against Pakistan. “It was a good series for us as English players performed well throughout the series,” he said.

Ali was also satisfied with the security arrangements during the series.

“The security has been outstanding and much more than we expected. We were looked after very well,” he said.

Karachi and Lahore, the two biggest cities of Pakistan, are known for churning out the greatest of the game. Cricket legends such as Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Majid Khan, Zaheer Abbas, Saeed Anwar, Abdul Qadir, Wasim Akram, Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi, Moin Khan and Rashid Latif, had honed their crafts on the streets of Karachi or in Lahore.

The rivalry between Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings are there for everyone to see, and not forget the two cities also produce one of the unique cricketing atmospheres when they host any match either ar National Stadium in Karachi or Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.