Rahul Dravid’s son Samit slams double ton in U-14 tournament

Samit Dravid scored a double century in a school-level U-14 cricket tournament. (Source: Twitter) Samit Dravid scored a double century in a school-level U-14 cricket tournament. (Source: Twitter)

Samit, the son of former India captain Rahul Dravid, scored a double century in a school-level U-14 cricket tournament. Representing his school, Mallya Aditi International in the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I, Division II Tournament, Samit reportedly scored the double century in just 146 balls on Saturday and the knock included 33 boundaries.

This is Samit’s second double-century in as many months. His team imposed a stiff 377/3 in 50 overs against Sri Kumaran Children’s Academy and they eventually won the contest by a comprehensive 267-run margin, reported NDTV. Samit also reportedly took two wickets.

In December 2019, Samit had scored 201 in 256 balls while playing for Vice-President’s XI against Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament. He also took three wickets.

The youngster then went on to smash an unbeaten 94 in the second inning of the same contest, but his efforts went in vain as his side lost the match.

