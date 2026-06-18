Five uncapped players, new captain for England in historic Lord’s Test vs India

England have announced five uncapped players in their squad for a historic one-off Test at Lord’s against India that is set to be played from July 10. The match will be the first women’s Test to be hosted at the iconic venue. Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Mady Villiers, Grace Potts and Ellie Threlkeld are the players who are yet to play a Test and have been included in the 15-player squad that will be Nat Sciver-Brunt’s first as captain.

Apart from the five uncapped players, the England squad also features a number of experienced campaigners like former captain Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones and Sciver-Brunt herself. “We have selected a strong Test squad under the leadership of Nat Sciver-Brunt for what will be another historic few days at Lord’s for women’s cricket,” said ECB’s Managing Director of Women’s Cricket Clare Connor.