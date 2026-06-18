Five uncapped players, new captain for England in historic Lord’s Test vs India

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England have announced five uncapped players in their squad for a historic one-off Test at Lord’s against India that is set to be played from July 10. The match will be the first women’s Test to be hosted at the iconic venue. Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Mady Villiers, Grace Potts and Ellie Threlkeld are the players who are yet to play a Test and have been included in the 15-player squad that will be Nat Sciver-Brunt’s first as captain.
Apart from the five uncapped players, the England squad also features a number of experienced campaigners like former captain Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones and Sciver-Brunt herself. “We have selected a strong Test squad under the leadership of Nat Sciver-Brunt for what will be another historic few days at Lord’s for women’s cricket,” said ECB’s Managing Director of Women’s Cricket Clare Connor.
“Test cricket is a rare and wonderfully challenging experience in the women’s game and I know how proud our players are to represent England in this format. For the 11 women who will get the chance to be the first to enjoy that feeling at Lord’s, it will be a moment to savour.”
The last time India played a women’s Test in England was in Bristol in June 2021. The match had ended in a draw, with Sneh Rana grinding it out for India and finishing unbeaten on 80 off 154 balls. Rana had also picked four wickets in the England innings while Shafali Verma scored 96 in 152 balls in India’s first innings and 63 in 83 in the second. She won the player of the match award for her efforts. For England, Knight missed out on a century by five runs while Sophie Ecclestone picked four wickets in both Indian innings.
England squad for India one-off Test vs India: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Grace Potts, Ellie Threlkeld, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong, Warwickshire
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