Five things about Heinrich Klaasen, the “poor man’s Dhoni” who fancies Yuzvendra Chahal

Heinrich Klassen hit a 46-ball 81, with 5 sixes and 7 fours to power South Africa to a win in the second T20 against India. He took a particular liking to Yuzvendra Chahal, clubbing 3 sixes. Here we present five things you didn’t know about Klaasen.

Has Klaasen faced Chahal before?

Not only has he faced him, but has smashed him around for 5 big sixes in his second ODI in 2018 during a whirlwind match-winning knock of 69 from 30 balls. Some of the shots were pretty similar to what he dished out on Sunday. He backed outside leg and either crash-landed it over extra cover or heaved it over midwicket. There was one outstanding reverse-hit six over point too in that game in 2018 when he walloped 41 runs from 12 Chahal deliveries.

What did Klaasen say about Chahal then?

“I fancy him (Chahal) quite a lot. Especially when I was in amateur cricket, there were a couple of quality leg spinners in that time when I started my career. I faced Shaun von Berg (leg-spinner) at the Titans (Klaasen’s domestic team) a lot as well. We always joke that I need to finish the other leg spinners’ career so he can go up!”

What did coaches feel about Klaasen in his early years?

Shukri Conrad, the current coach of South Africa U-19 who was the National Academy coach in 2015, had likened Klaasen to Dhoni for his calm temperament.

“Heinrich stays very calm in the situation. He stays in the moment. There’s very much a “poor man’s MS Dhoni” about him. There are really no sideshows to his game and really takes the game to the opposition. He doesn’t wait for the game to come to him and that is what I like most about him. He is as tough as they come.” His wicketkeeping too had impressed Conrad. “His wicketkeeping is just like his batting. There are no frills. He takes the catches, completes the stumpings. Because he doesn’t dive around as much as other keepers, you don’t really notice him that much. But wicketkeepers are not meant to be noticed, they need to do their job and Heinrich does his very effectively,”

How is he so aggressive against spin?

Not only has he faced a lot of legspinners in his club and state franchise, but a tour of South Africa Emerging Squad to Sri Lanka in 2015, under the tutelage of coach Conrad, accelerated his learning process.

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen scored 81 in the second Twenty20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen scored 81 in the second Twenty20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

“We worked on a lot of sweep shots then, reverse and everything,” Klaasen had once said. “Conrad helped me a lot [on the Sri Lanka tour] with my mindset and how to stay positive and never go into my shell.”

How has the current SA coach Mark Boucher been an influential figure in his life? And who is his biggest inspiration?

Klaasen played for the team Titans in South African domestic cricket that was coached by Mark Boucher. “He actually taught me a lot about batting”.

His mother has been his “biggest inspiration”. “I am definitely a Momma’s boy. We share a very close relationship. We have been through a lot as well,” he once said in a video put out by Rajasthan Royals in 2018, when he had turned out for the franchise. In that video he said he would love to be re-born as Lewis Hamilton, the F1 driver. He even titled his autobiography as ‘The Laugh of Klaasen”.