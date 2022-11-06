Five dramatic moments from Netherlands vs South Africa game: When Tom Cooper passed the baton to Babar Azam and other highlights

1) Remember the name: Roel of Erasmus van der Merwe

Perhaps, we should just re-run the words of Ian Smith, the modern-day Bill Lawry, to relive the moment. “It’s gone up, is it going to be safe,” within a second he had our doubts, apprehensions and hopes bang on. “Is this the moment?” The bigger context too in flash, just in case we didn’t realise. It was David Miller on whose bat hung South Africa’s hopes. Killer Miller and all that jazz with South Africa on 112 for 4 in the 14th over. Glover’s bouncer had been top-edged and the ball swirled to backward square-leg.

Roel of Erasmus van der Merwe turned and ran. First diagonally to his right, seemingly away from the ball, before he turned with the breeze, followed the swirling ball but he was still behind it. The sun was piercing his eyes. The sunglasses were on his head.

Pure magic from Roelof van der Merwe! Iconic moments like this from every game will be available as officially licensed ICC digital collectibles with @0xFanCraze Visit https://t.co/8TpUHbQikC today to see if this could be a Crictos of the Game. pic.twitter.com/zABUCFTlw1 — ICC (@ICC) November 6, 2022

The talent is limited but what stands out is Van der Merwe’s attitude even in his IPL days when he was a South African player. The intensity is so crackling that you almost fear his veins would burst and when he stares at the batsman or at a fielder you almost mistake him for Anil Kumble. And he tries his darndest best in fielding with almost an endearing earnestness. In the IPL 2009 in South Africa, he played for Kumble’

S team and whenever Van der Merwe made one of his intensely done fielding saves or when he gave that good old stare at the batsman, you unconsciously looked at Kumble who would be seen applauding, hands held above his head. Can’t recall one incident when Kumble had to glare at Van der Merwe for any mistake on the field as there were none. Perhaps, Kumble saw something of himself in the South African. And that can’t be a bad thing.

Back to the here and now. He kept up with the ball but it was dipping rapidly in front of him, he somehow slid down, with both palms cupped in position to grab an incredible match-turning catch. In some ways, it was Game over.

2) When Scott Edwards ramped up Kagiso Rabada for two successive boundaries in 19th over

Scott Edwards, the wicketkeeper captain was raised in Melbourne, an hour away from the MCG stadium. His grandmother was born and raised in the Netherlands though he was born in Tonga as his father was working there, then. He would go to Australia, start an electrical apprenticeship but ditch it midway when the chance to play cricket for Netherlands came knocking.

Now, he had to make that chance count and do something memorable. It would happen in the 19th over. Rabada hurled a full-length ball around the leg stump line to try to beat the reverse-sweep that Edwards had positioned him for, but Edwards would manage to dink it up and over to the third man boundary. Next ball, rinse repeat. This time, Rabada would spray it outside leg but somehow Edwards would contort his body, get the bat around and reverse-ramp it for another stunning four.

3) When Colin Ackermann wrist-flicked the momentum away from South Africa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

India would first hear about Colin Ackermann in 2009 when in a U-19 triangular match, Ackermann, playing for South Africa then, blasted 129 though finishing up on the losing side. He would run out Harshal Patel in that game (and KL Rahul hit a 72). He was a team-mate of Wayne Parnell at Warriors, a domestic team in South Africa, before he signed up for Kolpak and went to play county cricket in England.

On the big day at the world cup, he will face his old team-mate Parnell in the 19th over. Parnell should have been aware of the wristy flicks but he would send a full ball on the middle and leg. That wristy pick-up whack was unfurled. A person, with an accreditation card on his neck, probably a volunteer, would catch a splendid left-handed grab beyond midwicket boundary. Couple of balls later, Parnell would again commit the same mistake. Another bottom-hand powered flick sent the ball to almost the same spot and this time the volunteer didn’t commit himself. Same thing could be said of South Africa who were losing the plot in the end overs.

4) Once shy, twice bitten: When van Meekeren took out South Africa’s captain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Off the third ball of the fifth over, Temba Bavuma had shuffled right across the stumps to flick a boundary. He would try it again off the last ball. This time van Meekeren would get it tail on the leg stump and when Bavuma missed, it crashed into the leg stump to leave South Africa on 39 for 2 at the end of the Powerplay. Even though Bavuma hasn’t been in great form, he was one batsman apart from Aiden Markram who could anchor the innings. With his exit, the pressure began to pile up.

5) The great Dutch gift: When Tom Cooper passed the baton to Babar

“now make sure you win!” wholesomeness peak❤pic.twitter.com/c1jNnTBB9l — mojojojo (@mojojojo1_011) November 6, 2022

The awww moment from just after the game. Even as Babar Azam trooped in with his team-mates for pre-game training, Netherlands’ Tom Cooper was walking out. He would turn and shout at Babar: “Now make sure you win!” And Babar would beam a wonderful smile. Netherlands had gifted the semi-final spot to Pakistan, and they accepted it with glee, defeating Bangladesh.

Even Sachin Tendulkar couldn’t resist a humorous dig at South Africans. “Went for breakfast with a friend. Told him we’ll go Dutch. He almost choked at the proposition!” he would tweet.