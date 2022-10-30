‘Fitness for me probably more important than cricket practice’: Virat Kohli reveals his fitness mantra

Ahead of India’s Super 12 match against South Africa, former India skipper Virat Kohli reveals why for him fitness is more important than batting.

“Fitness for me is, is probably more important than than cricket practice. I honestly feel that having a fit body makes you think better as well. So it could help people in their work, sport, anything that they do when you when you’re fit,” Kohli said while sharing his fitness matra.

The 33-year-old cricket maestro also added, “If you just want to start your day off well and you look forward to actually doing a lot more on an everyday basis rather than just dragging yourself through the day which I think is not an ideal place to be in. I try to stay fit because if I have a moment where I can make a difference. When there’s pressure and I don’t have the bat in hand, it doesn’t mean my job is over. So you can always change the game with your feeling with your energy with your enthusiasm.

If you’re not physically ready, then you won’t be able to capitalize on those moments. so that’s something that I constantly look to do and work for that in the gym or on the training ground,” Kohli added.

Virat Kohli has been in red-hot form for India in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He scored a breathtaking 53-ball 83 not out against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India defeated Pakistan by four wickets.

Kohli carried his form against Netherlands with another crafty 44-ball 62 in India’s 56 run win.