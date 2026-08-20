‘First time I’ve seen it’: England pacers cut ball in half after 5-fers vs Pakistan

England pacers Robinson and Tongue split the cricket ball in half after claiming five wickets apiece against Pakistan in Headingley. (Reuters)

Who claims the cricket ball when two pacers bag five-wicket hauls in the same innings of a Test match?

The debate found a simple yet ingenious resolution during England’s first Test against Pakistan at Headingley on Wednesday as seamers Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue decided to simply cut the dark Dukes ball in half.

Sticking true to one of cricket’s oldest traditions of a bowler claiming the ball after bagging a five-for in an innings, Robinson and Tongue came together to their unique resolution after demolishing Pakistan with figures of five for 51 and five for 46 respectively. The duo’s combustive energy dismantled the entire Pakistan order within 49 overs, bundled out for 171. The hosts then entered stumps at Day 1 after putting 112 for two on board.