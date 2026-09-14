First time in tennis since October 2002? What happened after Djokovic’s fall in rankings

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, gestures to the crowd after he lost to Mariano Navone, of Argentina, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

On Monday, something remarkable happened in the world of tennis that has not occurred in over two decades: Novak Djokovic slipped from ranking five to twelve in the latest release of rankings. Remarkably, for the first time since October 2002, none of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Djokovic is in the top 10 rankings.

Federer and Nadal retired in 2022 and 2024, respectively. Federer was 41 when he stopped, and Nadal was 38. Djokovic’s 24 major titles are two more than Nadal’s 22 and four more than Federer’s 20.

Lleyton Hewitt was No. 1 in October 2002 and — in a measure of just how much time has passed — his son, 17-year-old Cruz Hewitt, is now a rising professional.