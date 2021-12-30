First Step towards history: Tributes pour in after India breach fortress Centurion

India's bowler Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates with teammates after bowling South Africa's batsman Rassie van der Dussen, during the fourth day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

It was a historic day for India as they beat South Africa in the first Test at Centurion by 113 runs on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Set a stiff target of 305, South Africa were bowled out for 191 just after lunch in their second innings on the fifth and final day of the series opener at the SuperSport Park.

Twitter and other social media was abuzz with the historic feat as a lot of notable personalities weighed in with their opinions.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Twitter, “Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a fabulous victory at Centurion despite a day being washed out due to rain. 2021 has been a phenomenal year with many famous away Test wins in Brisbane, Lord’s, and The Oval.”

VVS Laxman tweeted, “Began the year with great resilience at Sydney , followed by an incredible win at the Gabba, the Lord’s win was special and India end the year with a brilliant win at the Centurion. Has been a brilliant Test Match year for Team India. Congratulations on a wonderful win.”

Commentator Harsha Bhogle said, “Further confirmation that this is as good a seam attack as any going. The bowlers have been magnificent but Kohli deserves credit too for nurturing pace. Under him, India has bowled to win both, at home and away.”

“Starting the year at the Gabba and finishing it thus at Centurion is a mighty achievement. The WTC final was the only aberration in a great year of test cricket,” he added.

Ex-India allrounder Irfan Pathan tweeted, “First step towards the history! Well done team India for winning the first test match of the series. #KLRahul #Bumrah #Shami were outstanding.”

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra tweeted, “Centurion Conquered. In 3.5 days. Let’s convert this start into the first ever Test series win in South Africa.”