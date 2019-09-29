First fix your own country and then speak about others: Shikhar Dhawan lashes out at Pakistan cricketers yet again

India opener Shikhar Dhawan is always on the front foot, both on and off the field. Not a person to mince words, Dhawan, during an interview on a talk show said that tweeting against Pakistan cricketers is his new hobby.

Advertising

In 2018, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi had voiced his opinions on Kashmir and wrote on his official Twitter account, “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”

Dhawan, who was in no mood to spare Afridi, replied back saying, “Pehle khudke desh ki haalat sudharo. Apni soch apne paas rakho. Apne desh ka joh hum kar rahe hai woh acha hi hai aur aage jo karna hai woh humein ache se pata hai. Zyaada dimaag mat lagao @SAfridiOfficial”

Present a guest in the show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, the southpaw was once again reminded of this episode to which he once again reiterated saying that Pakistan cricketers to first improve the situation in their country before pointing fingers at India.

Advertising

“If someone says something about our country, of course, we will say stand up. We don’t need outsiders to advice us. First fix your own country and then speak about others. There is a saying ‘Jinke ghar kanch ka hoh, woh dusro k ghar pathar nahi phekte [People who have glass houses, don’t throw stones at others house]’.”

Dhawan will be in action in the limited-overs series against Bangladesh which begins in November.