FIR against coaches, officials for duping aspiring cricketers

Delhi police has registered an FIR against 11 people, including coaches and state cricket board officials, for allegedly duping several aspiring cricketers to the tune of Rs 80 lakh on the pretext of getting them selected in Ranji Trophy teams. The BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) has alleged that the players were told they would be selected for North Eastern teams for last season’s Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments.

The issue came to light after Anshuman Upadhyay, a regional integrity manager of the ACU, filed a complaint with the inter-state cell of the crime branch. “Upadhyay told us that he had received three complaints from aspiring cricketers, Kanishk Gaur, Kishan Attri and Shivam Sharma. The players said they were promised places in the Nagaland, Manipur and Jharkhand teams. They were even given documents that said they were selected for these teams although it turned out they were forged papers,” a police officer said.

In his complaint, Gaur told the police that he was approached by a coach last year and was offered to play for Nagaland as a ‘guest player.’ “Gaur was later called to meet with the coach of Nagaland cricket team and some members of their board. He was asked to pay Rs 15 lakh for five matches. They gave him forged letters, which said he was selected,” the officer said. “But after playing two matches for Nagaland’s under-19 team, he was asked not to play. When inquired, he was told that the letters he produced were forged.”

In his complaint to the police, Upadhyay said: “This illegal act of unscrupulous persons and members of state board operating in a very organised manner, is causing great loss to the reputation of the BCCI, young cricketers and their hard earned money.”