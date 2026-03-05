‘Hopefully they can get up and have Monday off’: Finn Allen reacts after taking New Zealand into T20 World Cup final with 33-ball 100

Kolkata Knight Riders fans and management must be licking their lips in anticipation, as all three of their New Zealand recruits – Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra – starred in the demolition job of South Africa in the first T20 World Cup semi-final at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Allen slammed a century in just 33 balls – the fastest in T20 World Cup history – while Seifert (58) and Ravindra (13 runs and 2/29) played ideal supporting roles to help the Blackcaps enter the final.

With the IPL starting later this month, Allen said he would be ‘pretty happy to bat on the Eden Gardens wicket more often’, before turning his attention to how his parents and family back home in New Zealand will react to his whirlwind knock.