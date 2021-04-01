scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 01, 2021
RCB’s Finn Allen warms up for IPL 2021 with 29-ball 71 against Bangladesh

Finn Allen, who was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 auction, hit ten fours and three sixes during his 71-run knock. He reached his maiden T20I fifty in just 18 balls.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 1, 2021 3:12:27 pm
New Zealand's Finn Allen in action during their third T20I against Bangladesh. (Twitter/ICC)

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Finn Allen lit Eden Park on fire on Thursday with a mesmerising 29-ball 71 in the hosts’ third T20I against Bangladesh.

The 21-year-old, who was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2021 auction, opened the innings alongside Martin Guptill (44 off 19) in a rain-affected contest.

The right-handed batsman hit ten fours and three sixes during his knock. He reached his maiden T20I fifty in just 18 balls, becoming the second joint-fastest New Zealand player to reach the milestone.

Colin Munro holds the record of being the fastest New Zealand player to a T20I half-century. He reached the fifty-run mark in 14 balls facing Sri Lanka in 2016.

Led by Allen’s onslaught, New Zealand put up 141/4 on the scoreboard at the end of 10 overs. Bangladesh need 142 runs in just 60 balls to win the contest.

Back in February, RCB had bought then uncapped Allen as a like-for-like replacement for Josh Philippe, who will miss IPL 2021 due to personal reasons.

Allen was snapped up at his base price of INR 20 lakh.

