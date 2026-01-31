From Finn Allen to Quinton de Kock: Top overseas players to watch out at the T20 World Cup

Written by Ekansh Kataria

As the season of T20 league festivities, primarily shouldered by the BBL and SA20, recently concluded, the attention turns to the ICC 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The BBL and SA20 saw quite some dazzling performances from a bunch of international stars. Here is the list of players you must watch out for ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is all set to commence from 7 February.

The Kiwi opener made headlines with his standout performance in the BBL 2025-26 season. Finn Allen, playing for the Perth Scorchers, finished as the top run scorer of the tournament, scoring 466 runs and striking at an impressive 184.19. Allen clobbered 38 sixes, the most by any batter throughout the season.

Allen’s best performance came against the Melbourne Renegades, wherein he scored a fiery 101 (53), a testament to his aggressive approach of striking from ball one.

Allen displayed his hitting prowess in the final too, scoring a brisk 36 (22), playing a vital role in securing the Scorchers’ sixth title against the Sydney Sixers. His exploits earned him a spot in the BBL 15 Team of the Tournament.

Marsh celebrates his century against the Hurricanes. (Source: Scorchers Media) Marsh celebrates his century against the Hurricanes. (Source: Scorchers Media)

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh would be leading the Aussies ahead of the World Cup. ‘The Bison’, who opened the batting alongside Allen for the Scorchers, finished fourth in the leading run-scorers of the tournament. Marsh scored 360 runs and managed to hit 20 sixes throughout the season, finishing second to his opening partner.

Marsh’s best knock came against the Hobart Hurricanes wherein he scored an entertaining 102 (58), reinforcing his status as one of the most dangerous opening batters in the T20 format. Marsh scored an unconventional 43-ball 44, but it drew the Scorchers’ closer to the finishing line.

Story continues below this ad

Marsh further established himself as an aggressive opening batter in India last year during the IPL 2025 season. Acquired by the Lucknow Super Giants for just Rs. 3.4 Cr ahead, Marsh recorded one of his best-ever seasons in the tournament. Marsh scored 627 runs in just 13 matches, while striking at 163.71. His best batting performance came against the Gujarat Titans, wherein he scored 117 (64) against the likes of Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Marsh brings a wealth of experience to the Aussie squad, which includes having over 2000 runs in t20 internationals.

Connolly in action for the Scorchers. (Source: Cricket Australia Official Website/Jack Paynter) Connolly in action for the Scorchers. (Source: Cricket Australia Official Website/Jack Paynter)

Cooper Connolly

The talented 22-year old Aussie all-rounder, a complete southpaw, has been included in Australia’s squad for the World Cup. Connolly, representing the Scorchers in the BBL, managed to score 214 runs, while taking 15 wickets at an economy of 6.40.

Connolly stood out with his attacking 77 (37) against the Brisbane Heat, reinforcing his batting capabilities in the middle. He then showed his magic with the ball taking 3/23 against the Hobart Hurricanes. The all-rounder’s consistent form with both bat and ball signals great news for the Aussies ahead of the World Cup in the sub-continent.

Story continues below this ad

Nortje celebrates Delano Potegieter’s dismissal, during the match against Paarl Royals. (Source: X/@ESPNcricinfo) Nortje celebrates Delano Potegieter’s dismissal, during the match against Paarl Royals. (Source: X/@ESPNcricinfo)

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje had a great season with the ball in the recently concluded SA20. Nortje picked up 18 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 7.01, with his best bowling figures of 4/13 coming against the Paarl Royals, reducing them to 49 all out, the lowest total in the tournament’s history.

In the final, Nortje bowled an economical spell against the Pretoria Capitals conceding only 19 runs in 4 overs, while picking up a wicket.

Nortje, when on song, can certainly pose as a threat to the opposition, with teams being wary about the right-arm-pacer clocking deliveries over 150 kph, while swinging the ball.

de Kock coming out to bat for the Sunrisers. (Source: SA20 Official Website) de Kock coming out to bat for the Sunrisers. (Source: SA20 Official Website)

Quinton de Kock

The veteran southpaw, Quinton De Kock, had a great outing in the SA20 scoring 390 runs in 12 matches, while averaging 39. de Kock’s standout performance included a breezy 79 (41) in a 10-wicket victory against the Pretoria Capitals, bagging the Player of the Match Award.

Story continues below this ad

de Kock is significantly experienced in playing under Indian conditions. In T20Is against India, he has scored 614 runs in 16 matches, averaging 47.23. He was part of the recent T20I series vs India, scoring an exceptional 90 (46) in the second t20i, following it up with a brisk 65 (35) in the fifth and final t20i.

de Kock’s batting figures in India, combined with his attacking approach, certainly serve as an integral factor to South Africa’s performance in the World Cup.