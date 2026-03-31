‘Summer is coming’ – Finland Cricket’s motto as they wrap up their mostly-overnight winter T20 training, with snow outside their dome

Not every country can boast of natural floodlights in multi-colours. But when Finland host their annual ‘overnight cricket camps’ at Helsinki’s Eerikkila the vistas outside can range from dazzling northern lights to minus 6 degrees snow. “Not everyday you drive home from cricket and see this,” a player posted on Instagram.

Finland is to host the ICC Men’s World Cup Europe Group C qualifiers in August, and their team, named the Bears ran with the ‘Summer is coming’ motto, where they trained hard in cricket skills in freezing winters, mostly at nights, waiting for the tournament to arrive.

Announcing their first bilateral iof 2026 against Cyprus (called the Rams), the newbie nation announced, “The hard work through the cold months had been immense and is ongoing. The new look of Bears is built on discipline and effort and Cyprus our first real test.”