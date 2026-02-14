‘We’d rather not start amazing and finish amazing than start amazing and finish bad’: Harry Brook wants England to peak at right time in T20 World Cup

Harry Brook's England have struggled for consistency through three matches, raising questions about their form heading into the business end of the competition. (AP Photo)

England captain Harry Brook said he would rather his team start slowly and peak at the right time than begin strongly and fade in the latter stages of the T20 World Cup, defending his side’s inconsistent performances in the tournament so far.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The English, considered a strong T20 team, have struggled for consistency through three matches, raising questions about their form heading into the business end of the competition.

They scraped past Nepal by four runs after a late scare in their opening match, then suffered a comprehensive 30-run loss to West Indies. On Saturday against Scotland, they stumbled to 13-2 while chasing 152 after losing explosive openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler early, before Tom Banton’s 63 rescued a victory and restored some pride.