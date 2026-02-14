‘We’d rather not start amazing and finish amazing than start amazing and finish bad’: Harry Brook wants England to peak at right time in T20 World Cup

Brook insisted that England's stuttering start was not necessarily cause for alarm, emphasizing the importance of timing in major tournaments.

Written by: Sayak Dutta
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 08:28 PM IST
Harry Brook's England have struggled for consistency through three matches, raising questions about their form heading into the business end of the competition. (AP Photo)Harry Brook's England have struggled for consistency through three matches, raising questions about their form heading into the business end of the competition. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

England captain Harry Brook said he would rather his team start slowly and peak at the right time than begin strongly and fade in the latter stages of the T20 World Cup, defending his side’s inconsistent performances in the tournament so far.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The English, considered a strong T20 team, have struggled for consistency through three matches, raising questions about their form heading into the business end of the competition.

They scraped past Nepal by four runs after a late scare in their opening match, then suffered a comprehensive 30-run loss to West Indies. On Saturday against Scotland, they stumbled to 13-2 while chasing 152 after losing explosive openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler early, before Tom Banton’s 63 rescued a victory and restored some pride.

ENG vs SCO | AS IT HAPPENED

“The run chases haven’t been as straightforward for us as we would have liked,” Brook told reporters after the Scotland match. “We obviously lost to West Indies. They probably got 15-20 runs too many and tonight, we kept losing wickets.”

Brook insisted that England’s stuttering start was not necessarily cause for alarm, emphasizing the importance of timing in major tournaments.
“You don’t want to start off on a high,” he said. “In world competitions, you want to kind of build it up and hopefully we can start that trend from the confidence from tonight and into the Italy match.”

ALSO READ | Tom Banton comes of age with under-pressure 63 as England edge Scotland by 5 wickets 

The struggles of England’s opening pair have been particularly concerning. Salt has managed just 33 runs from three matches while former captain Buttler has mustered only 50 from the same number of games, well below the standards expected of two of the most destructive white-ball batsmen in world cricket.

Story continues below this ad

However, Brook stood firmly by his openers, rejecting suggestions they had been overly tentative.

“We got off to an absolute flier against the West Indies. I think we were at 40 off two overs nearly, so I slightly disagree with that,” he said. “Salty got off to a flier against them and Jos always gives himself a few balls.”

Brook attributed Saturday’s early wickets partly to conditions, noting the lack of pace in the pitch made it difficult for the openers to play their natural games. “Probably tonight, it was the lack of pace, and it wasn’t as easy to slide it off and hit it through point or behind square,” he explained.

 “But unfortunately, they haven’t quite fired yet but I am not looking at it as a bad thing. There’s a long way to go in this tournament.”

Story continues below this ad

Summing up his philosophy, Brook added: “We’d rather not start amazing and finish amazing than start amazing and finish bad.”

Sayak Dutta
Sayak Dutta

Sayak Dutta is Copy Editor (Sports) at The Indian Express and is based in Kolkata. He specializes in the coverage of football, cricket, and a variety of other sports. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score Updates
NZ vs SA LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow New Zealand vs South Africa match Live from Ahmedabad.
Pakistan's spinners face their worst nightmare: Hardik Pandya
Hardik
T20 World Cup: Tom Banton comes of age with under-pressure 63 as England edge Scotland by 5 wickets
Banton
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
In a media release, Kumble stated that it would not have been out of place to say that their contributions had shaped Karnataka cricket just as Karnataka cricket had shaped their careersKarnataka stars — all men
KSCA renames two stands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after Dravid, Kumble and Rangaswamy
Advertisement
Best of Express
'Bangladesh first': Tarique Rahman reveals how new BNP govt will handle relations with India
Bangladesh
Pakistan's spinners face their worst nightmare: Hardik Pandya
Hardik
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Ahead of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor says it's his 'bad luck' his films take years to make; calls Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 'his favourite'
Ranbir Kapoor on Dhurandhar
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score Updates
NZ vs SA LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow New Zealand vs South Africa match Live from Ahmedabad.
Pakistan's spinners face their worst nightmare: Hardik Pandya
Hardik
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
Nikhil Gupta
Beyond plain water: Why Banita Sandhu swears by consuming electrolytes, 'especially before my period'
electrolyte
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
Advertisement
Feb 14: Latest News