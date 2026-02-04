‘There’s a fine line’: MS Dhoni reveals why he has stayed away from commentary

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s insights into the game are unparalleled. Many cricketers who have shared a dressing room with him either for the national team or in the Indian Premier League attest to this. But despite retiring from all forms of international cricket, Dhoni has never ventured into the comms box like other legends of hte game like Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri.

Why?

In a conversation with commentator Jatin Sapru, MS Dhoni revelaed why he has stayed away from commentary.

“It’s a very difficult thing, you know. Commentary is very difficult. I feel there is a very fine line between describing the game and, in that process, getting into a zone where you start criticizing individuals who are actually playing. It’s a very thin line, and often you don’t even realize that what you are doing might be borderline wrong. I would always prefer to be on the side where you are simply describing the game. If you feel something is wrong, you say it—but how you put it is an art. How do you put it forward politely so that nobody feels targeted, but the message still gets across? If a team is losing, there are reasons behind it, and you need the skill to address those reasons without making anyone feel bad. To me, that is the true art of commentary,” Dhoni said.