Final whistle podu?: Is it over between CSK and Ravindra Jadeja?

Ravindra Jadeja, who was removed as Chennai Super Kings skipper in the mid season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, removed all posts related to the team from his official Instagram account, sparking rumours of a rift, that all is not well between the player and the franchise.

Ahead of the season, CSK anointed Jadeja as MS Dhoni’s successor, first by retaining him for Rs 16 crore, vis-à-vis Dhoni’s Rs 12 crore, and then by making him the captain a couple of days before the start of the tournament. The idea was that the ex-skipper would mother-hen his successor, allowing him to grow into the job.

Jadeja has been reverential towards Dhoni and he didn’t hesitate to lean heavily on the former captain for on-field decisions. But CSK’s poor start and Jadeja’s personal form prompted a rethink and the all-rounder handed back the captaincy to Dhoni.

A CSK press release had stated: “Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK.

“MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game.”

Dhoni publicly spoke about how the pressure of captaincy was affecting Jadeja’s game. “I think Jadeja knew last season he would be captaining this year. For the first two games, I oversaw his work and let him be later. After that, I insisted he would take his own decisions and responsibility for them,” he had said at the post-match presentation.

Dhoni added: “Once you become captain, it means a lot of demands come in. But it affected his mind as the tasks grew. I think captaincy burdened his prep and performances.”

Ravindra Jadeja hit 104 off 194 deliveries and together with Rishabh Pant (146 off 111 balls) shared 222 runs for the sixth wicket to rescue India from 98 for five in their first innings in the rescheduled fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston. It was Jadeja’s third Test century.

After scoring the century, Jadeja, too, had accepted that he struggled under the pressure of leading a side and relinquished the Chennai Super Kings captaincy midway to focus on his game.

“I had nothing in mind about IPL. Whatever has happened there is past but when you are paying for India, the entire focus is on performing for the Indian team. If I perform well for India there is no bigger satisfaction for me,” he said.