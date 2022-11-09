Fielding positions very important: Misbah ul Haq gives his take on how to neutralize SKY

Suryakumar Yadav has been in top form in this T20 World Cup, scoring freely against every opponent put in front of him. With a semifinal against England looming over the horizon, former Pakistan cricketers Misbah ul Haq and Shoaib Malik gave their takes on how the English bowlers can neutralize SKY’s threat.

“I think he is utilizing the pace very well. So early on, especially if Wood is bowling, ensure that he does not have much width to play the delivery. That is one area early on where he can be caught behind,” Misbah said.

The former batter also said that fielding positions against Yadav will also be be very important. “I think the most important part will be the fielding plans. The fielders in fine leg and square leg are very important. You have to keep the fine leg fielder finer. Even the square leg fielder should be kept inside. So that he can’t utilize the pace and play shots behind the wicket. You have to keep him away from his strengths” he said.

“Since he is a middle order batsman, after 6 overs when especially a pacer or medium pacer is bowling, you should bring the mid on player closer and make the mid off fielder move further. Because I have hardly seen him play over mid on. He plays over extra cover and over mid off or square leg or fine leg. You can then bowl length balls and force him to play shots over mid on and then you’ll have a chance to get him out,” said Shoaib Malik.