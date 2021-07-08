‘Few could match Dada ka Junoon’: Wishes pour in on Sourav Ganguly’s 49th birthday

Sourav Ganguly is regarded as India’s game-changer in International cricket during the 2000s. (FILE)

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 49th birthday on Thursday as wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity and fans. From Virender Sehwag to Dinesh Karthik, the ICC and cricket bodies, social media is flooded with outpouring love and photos of ‘Dada’ with #HappyBirthdayDada trending on Twitter.

Ganguly is regarded as India’s game-changer in International cricket during the 2000s. The Bengal Tiger holds a massive fan base, much like his successor MS Dhoni, who celebrated his 40th birthday the previous day. Here are some of the top wishes from the cricket fraternity:

🔸 Third-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs

🏏 Highest individual score for India at the Men’s @cricketworldcup – 183

🌟 Captained India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests Happy birthday to @SGanguly99 🎂 pic.twitter.com/d7C1oO9Rmp — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2021

Happy birthday to one of India’s finest and thank you for everything you have done for Indian cricket. God bless you. @SGanguly99 Sir 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4NjwjKllJI — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 8, 2021

Shubho Jonmodin Dada 🎂 @SGanguly99

Can never forget my debut for India under your captaincy and your support.

Have a great one! pic.twitter.com/xajDs91g7T — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 8, 2021

Few could match Dada ka Junoon, Dada ka Iraada .

May you be in good health and spirits always Dada. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/6Ogg6LLN5z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2021

