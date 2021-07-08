scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Must Read

‘Few could match Dada ka Junoon’: Wishes pour in on Sourav Ganguly’s 49th birthday

Sourav Ganguly, one of India's finest batsmen and captains, turned 49 on Thursday.

By: Sourav Ganguly |
Updated: July 8, 2021 12:25:35 pm
Sourav GangulySourav Ganguly is regarded as India’s game-changer in International cricket during the 2000s. (FILE)

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 49th birthday on Thursday as wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity and fans. From Virender Sehwag to Dinesh Karthik, the ICC and cricket bodies, social media is flooded with outpouring love and photos of ‘Dada’ with #HappyBirthdayDada trending on Twitter.

Ganguly is regarded as India’s game-changer in International cricket during the 2000s. The Bengal Tiger holds a massive fan base, much like his successor MS Dhoni, who celebrated his 40th birthday the previous day. Here are some of the top wishes from the cricket fraternity:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

EngvDen, euro 2020
ENG vs DEN in pics: England beat Denmark 2-1, to face Italy in Euro 2020 final
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jul 08: Latest News