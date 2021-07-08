‘Few could match Dada ka Junoon’: Wishes pour in on Sourav Ganguly’s 49th birthday

Updated: July 8, 2021 12:25:35 pm
Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 49th birthday on Thursday as wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity and fans. From Virender Sehwag to Dinesh Karthik, the ICC and cricket bodies, social media is flooded with outpouring love and photos of ‘Dada’ with #HappyBirthdayDada trending on Twitter.
Ganguly is regarded as India’s game-changer in International cricket during the 2000s. The Bengal Tiger holds a massive fan base, much like his successor MS Dhoni, who celebrated his 40th birthday the previous day. Here are some of the top wishes from the cricket fraternity:
🔸 Third-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs
🏏 Highest individual score for India at the Men’s @cricketworldcup – 183
🌟 Captained India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests
Happy birthday to @SGanguly99 🎂 pic.twitter.com/d7C1oO9Rmp
— ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2021
Happy birthday to one of India’s finest and thank you for everything you have done for Indian cricket. God bless you. @SGanguly99 Sir 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4NjwjKllJI
— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 8, 2021
Shubho Jonmodin Dada 🎂 @SGanguly99
Can never forget my debut for India under your captaincy and your support.
Have a great one! pic.twitter.com/xajDs91g7T
— DK (@DineshKarthik) July 8, 2021
Few could match Dada ka Junoon, Dada ka Iraada .
May you be in good health and spirits always Dada. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/6Ogg6LLN5z
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2021
Congratulating former @BCCI president @ianuragthakur bhaiya for assuming charge as Sports Minister. These are exciting times in Indian sport and I am sure we will scale newer heights under your leadership.
— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 8, 2021
Happy birthday my Captain 🤗❤️ @SGanguly99 Love Always #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/7fGiW7P8sK
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 8, 2021
𝗗𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗶 like nothing you’ve ever seen! 😏#Ganguly scored his highest ODI score (183) in the ICC #CWC 1999, #INDvSL match – 👍/👎?#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uQcAZSlMa7
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 8, 2021
𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 | দাদাগিরি 😍#HappyBirthdayDada 💜@SGanguly99 #KKR pic.twitter.com/6xGXttWcAG
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) July 8, 2021
Happy birthday to one of cricket’s most glorious off-side players, Sourav Ganguly!
Captain or batsman – which side of @SGanguly99 did you like more? pic.twitter.com/kQgYY8EC6C
— Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) July 8, 2021
