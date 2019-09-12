Feroz Shah Kotla renamed as Arun Jaitley stadium, Virat Kohli pavilion unveiled

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Thursday renamed the Feroz Shah Kotla as Arun Jaitley stadium in memory of the late politician-cum-sports-administrator.

It’s official: Ladies and Gentlemen…..Welcome to the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. — DDCA (@delhi_cricket) September 12, 2019

In a glittering function, Home Minister Amit Shah digitally inaugurated the renamed Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in presence of late finance minister’s family.

DDCA also unveiled a new pavilion stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla after skipper Virat Kohli, who recently became the most successful India captain in Test cricket, surpassing MS Dhoni.

When I left home today, I told my family one anecdote…I remember getting a ticket to watch a game in 2001 at the stadium and asking for autographs from players… So today to have a pavilion in my name at the same stadium is surreal and a great honour @imVkohli — DDCA (@delhi_cricket) September 12, 2019

A short video and an animation film on Kohli’s journey from being an U-19 player to India captain was also shown.

“When I decided to name a stand in honour of Virat Kohli, I told this first to Arun Jaitleyji. He told me this is a good decision because there is no better player than Virat in world cricket,” said DDCA president Rajat Sharma.

Interestingly, the unveiling ceremony was held at the Weightlifting Hall of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

What an honour to be with the squad to see the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium being renamed after our former Finance Minister, late Arun Jaitley Ji. Also congrats to @imVkohli for his achievement of ‘Virat Pavilion Stand’ at the stadium. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/43MyhdvCWN — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 12, 2019

Besides the family members of Jaitley, the gala evening was also attended by Sport Minister Kiren Rijiju, former sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, ex-skipper Kapil Dev and former India opener Chetan Chauhan, among others.

“For Arun ji, cricket was his passion and life. He remained DDCA chief for 13 years and he played a great role in making the likes of Virat, Pant, Dhawan, Nehra, Sehwag as great players. All these players love him very much,” Sharma said.

India’s 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil said: “Wonderful to have a stand in name of Virat. And whatever DDCA does for Arun Jaitley is not enough given his contribution.”

Cricketer-turned-politician Chetan Chauhan also paid rich tribute to Jaitley.

“Arun Jaitleyji was president for 14 years and I was vice president. He was our friend, guide. Whenever we needed direction, we would help us. The biggest help he did was to rebuilt the Kotla stadium. So befitting to name it in his honour,” Chauhan said.