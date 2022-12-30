Feisty Goa hold Karnataka for draw

Goa’s batters dished out a gritty display on Day 4 to deny Karnataka an outright win. Goa skipper Darshan Misal (95) extended his vigil and put on 99 runs for the ninth wicket with Lakshay Garg (38).

Brief scores: Karnataka 603/7 dec drew with Goa 373 (Darshan Misal 95, Suyash Prabhudesai 87, Siddhesh Lad 63; V Vyshak 3/60, Shubang Hegde 3/80, K Gowtham 3/140) & 105/3 (Suyash Prabhudesai 61 n.o).

Nadeem spins Jharkhand to win

Shahbaz Nadeem bagged his 26th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket as Jharkhand thrashed Services by nine wickets at Jamshedpur and picked up six points.

Brief scores: Services 367 & 214 (Arpit N Guleria 77, Rahul Singh Gahlaut 36; Shahbaz Nadeem 5/78, Anukul Roy 4/63) lost to Jharkhand 551/8 dec & 31/1.

Uttarakhand beat HP by 5 wickets

Seamer Abhay Negi’s four-wicket haul and Kunal Chandela’s unbeaten half-century helped Uttarakhand beat Himachal Pradesh by five wickets at Dehradun.

Brief scores: HP 49 & 391 (Akash Vasisht 111, Rishi Dhawan 77; Abhay Negi 4/54) lost to Uttarakhand 336 & 106/5 in 28.5 overs (Kunal Chandela 59 not out.; Mayank Dagar 3/35).

Baroda register 4-wicket win over UP

Chasing 187, Shashwat Rawat (68), Mitesh Patel (40) and Ninad Rathva (40) helped Baroda beat Uttar Pradesh by four wickets in a tricky chase at Vadodara.

Brief scores: UP 258 & 177 (Dhruv Jurel 50; Ninad Rathva 5/56) lost to Baroda 249 & 189/6 (Shashwat Rawat 68, Mitesh Patel 40, Ninad Rathva 40 n.o).

Assam pip Hyderabad by 18 runs

Riyan Parag trapped last man Kartikeya Kak to help Assam beat Hyderabad by 18 runs at the RGICS in Hyderabad.

Brief scores: Assam 205 & 252 bt Hyderabad 208 & 231 in 61.5 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 123; Riyan Parag 4/93).

Dadhe floors Andhra

Maharashtra seamer Pradeep Dadhe (6/20) ran through Andhra Pradesh’s batting line-up as they defeated Hanuma Vihari-led Andhra by 131 runs and go second in the table.

Brief scores: Maharashtra 200 & 250 vs Andhra 211 & 108 (Hanuma Vihari 36; Pradeep Dadhe 6/20).

Avesh stars in MP’s win

Avesh Khan (30 not out) cameo helped defending champions Madhya Pradesh keep their winning run intact as they defeated Railways by two wickets at Indore.

Brief scores: Railways 274 & 195 lost to MP 255 & 215/8 (Himanshu Mantri 45, Saransh Jain 36, Avesh Khan 30 not out).