Fawad Alam knocks on selectors’ doors amidst Pakistan batting crisis

Fawad Alam has made headlines with his consistent performances in first-class cricket, most recently scoring a double century in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019 for Sindh against Southern Punjab. Few major changes were made by Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq ahead of the Test series against Australia but Sindh opener was ignored despite his recent performances.

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is playing alongside Alam seemed impressed by his teammate as the two shared a match-saving 278-run partnership for the fifth wicket. He said that Alam never complained to him despite getting ignored by selectors on several occasions.

“Fawad Alam has never complained to me about not being selected for the national team, he keeps on performing and the best way to answer [your critics] is with the bat and Fawad Alam’s best quality is that he keeps on answering with his bat,” Sarfaraz was quoted by PakPassion.

The 34-year-old Alam made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in July 2009 and scored a crucial 168 to save his team from an embarrassing defeat. The left-handed batsman did not do well in the next two matches in the same year and has not been selected in the Test side since.

Alam has scored 250 runs from six innings at an average of 41.66. He has represented Pakistan in 38 ODIs and 24 T20Is as well. He has scored six half-centuries and one century in his ODI career and has a decent average of 40.25.

Pakistan openers have struggled in the ongoing tour of Australia as none of them have scored a half-century in three innings so far. After losing the first Test, Pakistan are struggling in their first innings of the second Test in Adelaide.

