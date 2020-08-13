Fawad Alam finally makes Test comeback after a decade

Fawad Alam

Fawad Alam finally made a comeback to the Pakistan Test team, 11 years since he was excluded in November 2009. Alam, 34, was named in Pakistan playing XI in the Southampton Test in place of Shadab khan. This is the fourth Test match of his career.

The stylish left-handed batsman became the 25th man (and second from Pakistan) to make another Test appearance after waiting at least 10 years. He joins Younis Ahmed, who played in 1987 – 17 years after his previous Test.

Highest batting average in first-class cricket since December 2009 – when Fawad Alam last played Tests for Pakistan pic.twitter.com/PaHS3laW3p — Richard V Isaacs (@RVICricketStats) August 13, 2020

Alam made headlines with his consistent performances in first-class cricket, especially scoring a double century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019 for Sindh against Southern Punjab. Few major changes were made by Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq ahead of the Test series against Australia but Sindh opener was ignored despite his recent performances.

The last time Fawad Alam played a Test for Pakistan (in November 2009) Gordon Brown was UK Prime Minister, Italy held the football World Cup, Novak Djokovic had only won one Grand Slam title (he now has 17) & Lewis Hamilton had one F1 title (he now has six). #ENGvPAK — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) August 13, 2020

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was playing alongside Alam seemed impressed by his teammate as the two had shared a match-saving 278-run partnership for the fifth wicket. He said that Alam never complained to him despite getting ignored by selectors on several occasions.

