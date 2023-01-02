scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

‘Favorite tha to usko khilaaya kyu nahi?’: Kuldeep Yadav’s childhood coach lashes out on Dinesh Karthik

Kuldeep Yadav marked his comeback in India's Test side with an eight wicket haul against Bangladesh in the first Test.

Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik during the 2019 IPL season. (PTI)
Indian left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s childhood coach has criticised former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik for not giving the former more opportunities in the lineup during his stint with the two-time Indian Premier League winning franchise.

“When he was with Kolkata and Karthik was the captain, he used to give him just 1-2 overs each game. Now he says that Kuldeep is his favorite Indian bowler,” Kuldeep’s coach Kapil Pandey told Sportskeeda.

He added, “Favorite tha toh usko khelaya kyu nahi? Usko khilaate? (If he was your favorite bowler then why didn’t you play him?) But that’s okay, that’s past now and I believe the future will be great for Kuldeep.”

Recently featuring in the first Test against Bangladesh, Kuldeep marked his comeback in India whites by picking eight wickets including a fifer in the first innings. The chinaman spinner however, was dropped for the second match in India’s 2-0 series win.

“Despite being the Man of the Match, when he was dropped in the second Test, I didn’t know how to console him because I myself was in tears. But the way he told me to stay patient and keep faith that things will work out eventually, shows how matured he has become,” Pandey said.

Speaking of his return for India post a successful IPL 2022 campaign, Pandey also suggested that head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli played a big role in the same.

“When he was injured and was at the NCA, Rohit Sharma had supported him and naturally, Dravid has also offered the same support. So the captain, coach and even the senior players like Virat Kohli have a huge role in backing him and helping him make a comeback.”

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 09:03 IST
