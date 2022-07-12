scorecardresearch
‘Fatigued’ Arun Lal steps down as Bengal coach

An official statement from the Cricket Association of Bengal is awaited, but it is learnt that the state body has accepted his resignation.

"Coaching a state team is a tough job and I'm ageing. It's nine months of cricket in a year and I'm fatigued. I am aging and just told them that I cannot continue," Lal said. (File)

Former India cricketer Arun Lal on Tuesday stepped down as Bengal coach citing health and personal reasons. With president Avishek Dalmiya away in the UK, the 66-year-old visited Eden Gardens on Tuesday and handed over the resignation to secretary Snehasish Ganguly.

“Coaching a state team is a tough job and I’m ageing. It’s nine months of cricket in a year and I’m fatigued. I am aging and just told them that I cannot continue,” Lal said.

“The future is bright for Bengal I hope they go on to win the title from here,” he added.

As per sources, the CAB is already on the lookout for the new coach with highly successful Chandrakant Pandit, who guided Madhya Pradesh to their first ever Ranji Trophy title this season and home grown Laxmi Ratan Shukla, on their radar.

Having overcome the deadly cancer, Lal, a cricketer-turned-commentator, took up the role ahead of the 2018-19 season. The 66-year-old guided Bengal to their first Ranji Trophy final, in 2020, after 13 years.

Under Lal, Bengal maintained their consistency and made a semifinal finish when Ranji Trophy was back after the COVID-19 pandemic last season.

