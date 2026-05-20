Fastest to 50 sixes, 500 runs: Sooryavanshi shatters more IPL records in RR-LSG match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking spree continued its charge towards otherworldly territory as the 15-year-old produced a match-winning innings that kept Rajasthan Royals’ playoffs hunt alive on Tuesday. Featuring in a daunting 221-run chase against the Lucknow Super Giants, Sooryavanshi spearheaded the charge with a spell-binding assault of 93 runs in 38 balls, laced with 10 sixes and seven fours.

The knock helped RR earn a seven-wicket win, propelling them to 14 points, a win away from sealing qualification. Sooryavanshi’s six-hitting fest also elevated him to rare territory as a slew of records tumbled down.

ALSO READ | At 15, Sooryavanshi is rewriting IPL history. Tonight he stopped at 93

Here’s a look at all the records broken by Sooryavanshi in the RR vs LSG match

Fastest to 500 runs in a season

Sooryavanshi, who leads the Orange Cap charts, became the fastest to clock 500 runs in an IPL season, in only 220 balls.

Youngest to reach 500

The southpaw also became the youngest batter ever to hit 500 runs in a T20 tournament, eclipsing Devdutt Padikkal who scored 580 runs in the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at 19. Sooryavanshi is the first teenager to score 500 runs in an IPL season.

Fastest to 50 sixes

Sooryavanshi also became the fastest batter to slam 50 sixes in an IPL season, getting there in only 236 deliveries.

Fastest to 50 IPL sixes in an edition



236 balls – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 2026

237 balls – Andre Russell, 2019

430 balls – Chris Gayle, 2012

456 balls Chris Gayle, 2013

First Indian to hit 50 sixes

The Bihar prodigy also became the first Indian batter and only the third overall after Gayle and Russell to record 50 sixes in an IPL season. With 53 sixes to his tally, only Gayle has smashed more maximums (59 in 2012) in a season in the league’s history.

Most sixes in an IPL season

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59 – Chris Gayle (2012)

53 – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)

52 – Andre Russell (2019)

51 – Gayle (2013)

Powerplay slayer

426 of Sooryavanshi’s 579 runs this season has come in the Powerplay, making it one of the most successful seasons for a batter in the first six overs. With a game left in the league stage, only David Warner has amassed more Powerplay runs (467) than Sooryavanshi in an IPL season.

Most powerplay (1-6 overs) runs in an IPL season