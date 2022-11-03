scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Fast and furious: Mark Wood bowled 8 out of 10 fastest deliveries in T20 World Cup 2022

Here are the eight quickest deliveries bowled by the English speedster in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

England's Mark Wood celebrates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Afghanistan in Perth, Australia. (AP)

England’s Mark Wood has set a new record for the fastest spell in white-ball cricket history, averaging 149.02kph (92.6mph) across his four overs against Afghanistan. He broke the previous record held by West Indies’ Fidel Edwards back in 2009.
Interestingly, Wood has bowled 8 out of the 10 fastest deliveries so far are in the world cup Down Under. Remaining two in the Top 10 fastest deliveries have come from South Africa’s Anrich Nortje.

Here are the eight quickest deliveries bowled by the English speedster in the ongoing T20 World Cup

1. England v New Zealand – 154.74kph (96.15mph)

Wood bowled thunderbolt at a searing speed of 155 kph to New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips. The New Zealand batter got an inside edge that went past the leg stump for a boundary at the fine leg. It is still the quickest in the tournament.

2. England v Afghanistan – 154.48kph (95.98mph)

Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai somehow managed to dug out a Wood’s 154.48kph. It was the first ball of the second over of the Afghanistan innings.

3. England v Afghanistan – 154.48kph (95.98mph)

Nicking off Rahmanullah Gurbaz off the first delivery of his spell, Wood bowled the next at an expediting 154kph/96mph that whistled past the outside edge from the back of a length, zero runs scored.

4. England v Afghanistan – 154.07kph (95.73mph)

The fourth ball of the 14th over was delivered at 154.07kph, yielding no run. The batter was Najibullah Zadran.

5. England v New Zealand – 153.31kph (95.26mph)

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson made the most of Mark Wood’s pace bowled at 153 kph.It was flicked down the deep fine leg boundary for a four.

6. England v Ireland – 152.90kph (95.00mph)

Cranking it up to 152.90kph, Wood dismissed Harry Tector as the ripper found the edge, and the rest of the job was done by Jos Buttler standing behind the stumps.

7. England v Ireland – 152.87kph (94.98mph)

Making full use of the pace, Gareth Delany directed the ball towards the left of the sweeper cover for a boundary. The ball was delivered at 152.87kph.

8. England v Ireland – 152.15kph (94.54mph)

Mark Adair almost lobbed it one to Chris Woakes, standing at the point. It was bowled at 152.15kph, Adair took a single.

